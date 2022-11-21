Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi: We seek to promote the culture of watersports as it is a vital part of our local heritage

Ajman: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is organizing the “Ajman Sea Festival 2022” in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, Ras Al Khaimah International Marine Sports Club, and the UAE Marine Sports Federation, which will take place on the 19th of November at Marsa Ajman and on the 20th of November at Ajman Corniche and Marina 1 at Al Zorah area.

The festival which is held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdulaziz bi Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development includes many marine activities such as a Remote Control Race, Motosurf Race, Dragon Boat Race, and Jetski Marathon.

The Ajman Sea Festival is considered one of the most anticipated challenges for jet skiers as it requires a high level of fitness and specialized equipment. This year, it will attract a huge number of professional athletes that will be competing to reach the final podium, in addition to a large audience that will be attending the competitions and enjoying the entertaining freestyle water shows.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development stated: “The success we have witnessed in the previous editions of the Ajman Sea Festival encouraged us to organize it on a yearly basis and each time provide new and diverse content for the public, as this comes complementary to the department’s annual agenda of activities that aims to attract more visitors to the emirate and achieve Ajman’s vision of sustainable development.”

“The festival focuses on the importance of watersports by offering many cultural and marine activities. We hope the event will please everyone!” he added.

Alhashmi stressed that Ajman Tourism is keen to develop collaborations with federal, local, and private clubs and sports institutions as part of the government’s policies and directives to improve and administer the legal and administrative framework of marine sports in the emirate, support all initiatives that aim to encourage marine activities, and promote the culture of watersports which constitute a vital part of our local heritage, in addition to encouraging the audience to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

The Ajman Sea Festival 2022 will be held in collaboration with Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, the UAE Marine Sports Federation, the Ras Al Khaimah International Marine Sports Club, Gulfa Water as the hydration sponsor, the Saudi German Hospital as the Gold sponsor, the Ajman Police, the Ajman Civil Defense, the Coastal Protection Authority-Third Unit, and the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, the Ajman Volunteer Team, Marsa Ajman as hosting sponsor, and Al Zorah Development Company.

-Ends-

About the Ajman Department of Tourism Development

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/