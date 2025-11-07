The Ajman Chamber participated in the Ninth EU-GCC Business Forum, hosted by the State of Kuwait under the theme "Together for Shared Prosperity." The forum aimed to enhance trade and investment relations and build sustainable economic partnerships that contribute to fostering growth and integration between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the European Union (EU) member states.

The Ajman Chamber was represented by H.E. Mariam Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Board Member of Ajman Chamber. The two-day forum witnessed extensive participation from senior government officials, business leaders, investors, and innovators from both the GCC countries and Europe.

The forum sessions addressed several key themes, including digital transformation and the impact of artificial intelligence on the economy, investment development, productivity enhancement, and the promotion of competitiveness. The forum also addressed empowering entrepreneurship and developing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The sessions also discussed the pillars of future development, foremost among them being renewable energy, the digital economy—which constitutes a primary engine for growth and competitiveness and food security as one of the most important priorities for stability and development. Additionally, the sessions covered the role of finance and training as effective tools for stimulating growth and building the capacities of young professionals, as well as the contribution of the tourism, healthcare, and education sectors to economic support, and a focus on advanced industries.

H.E. Mariam Khalifa Al Nuaimi stated, "The forum provided a leading interactive platform for exchanging expertise, discussing key economic trends between the Gulf and European sides, and gaining insights into global best practices in the fields of investment, trade, renewable energy, the digital economy, food security, entrepreneurship, and training."

She affirmed that the Ajman Chamber's participation reflects the efforts made to achieve the Chamber's strategic objectives, which are geared towards promoting opportunities, attracting investments, enhancing trade networks, supporting SMEs, and fostering entrepreneurship.

The Chamber was keen to hold a series of bilateral meetings with the participating international delegations to explore avenues for partnership and cooperation and to promote Ajman’s economic strengths and investment opportunities.

Mariam Al Nuaimi further emphasized that such events contribute to strengthening economic cooperation, broadening the horizons of strategic partnerships, and facilitating the flow of investments, especially in light of the growing collaboration between the GCC and the EU member states.