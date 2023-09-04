AgraME shaping up to be biggest in event’s history, with exhibitors from 150+ countries

Dubai, UAE: Innovative crop technologies that could revolutionise the Middle East’s agricultural landscape will be showcased in Dubai this October at AgraME, the region’s largest and most advanced agriculture event taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 9-10.

AgraME, which is organised by Informa Connect, is set to be the largest in the event’s history, with more than 250 exhibitors from 150+ countries packing the 8,280sqm show. The exhibitor line-up includes some of the industry’s most prominent and innovative contributors, including Al’Dhara, Cultivat’d, Flora Engineering, Food Tech Valley, AquaBioTech, Maag, Montel, the Indoor Farm Company, and Emirates Development Bank.

Under the Patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, the trade show is dedicated to forging long term food security in arid landscapes. As the largest agricultural exhibition in the Middle East, the show attracts over 5000 industry visitors from across the world. The event is sponsored by the world’s largest agri-tech innovators including Abu Dhabi’s Al’Dhara, and Canada’s Cultivat’d and will feature stands and free seminar sessions on the most pressing topics in the sector including; animal health and nutrition, aquaculture, apiculture, fresh produce, hydroponics and aeroponics, governance and leadership, horticulture, mechanical, and agratech.

The exhibition stands will showcase cutting-edge agricultural technology and processes in arable farming, horticulture, aquaculture, and animal farming. In addition to meeting over 250 industry leaders in one place, visitors will also have access to two seminar streams AgraME and HortiME which will delve into the most challenging issues facing the agricultural sector today including the adoption of modern processes to increase crop yields, advanced bio-stimulants, and regenerative agriculture practices for enhanced crop production.

Engage Crop Solutions (ECS), an exhibitor hailing from Lancashire in the United Kingdom, will be showcasing its latest ‘Aqualatus’ technology. Peter Blezard, the company’s Founding Director, said the innovative solution can improve soil’s moisture-holding capacity, saving water and increasing yields and profits.

“Sustainability must lie at the very heart of agriculture, particularly in the Middle East where food security is key, but resources are becoming scarce,” said Blezard. “Growers need support and innovative solutions to ensure they can grow crops in a more sustainable way, while still feeding a growing population. When applied to irrigation systems, Aqualatus technology means growers can cut irrigation cycles by half and still see exceptional results without any loss of crop development, yield, and quality. It also delivers further savings both in fertiliser and energy costs.”

Blezard added the technology could go a long way to addressing a pressing local challenge, as well as help reposition the sustainability credentials of the agricultural sector, famously the world’s largest consumer of water. ECS has already worked with Dubai Municipality to trial the technology.

“When Aqualatus was applied in a year-long trial at the Al Warqa Park, it showed the Municipality could reduce water usage by 50 per cent while still maintaining the lush landscapes,” Blezard said. “It cut daily water usage from 87,000 litres a day to just 43,500 litres and moisture levels remained consistently high in the root zone throughout. When applied across the city, Aqualatus will save the Municipality of Dubai Dh560 million a year and, crucially, provide water security.

“At AgraME, we will showcase how Aqualatus will be a key part of the solution to overcome the water crisis in the Middle East.”.

Meanwhile, the US-Chinese technology company 4D Bios Inc is making its regional debut at the show to promote vertical farming solutions. Leon Cao, the company’s Overseas Project Director, says the Middle East is ripe for vertical farming.

“We think the Middle Eastern market would be one of the best suited for this kind of technology, especially after the pandemic as the rising awareness for food security and local production ratio is a key subject for most governments and public consumers,” said Cao. “Vertical farming technology itself is a sustainable agriculture solution with its water saving and non-chemical pesticide and herbicide pollution. The potential incorporation with solar energy solutions will maximise this technology to be even more environmentally friendly.”

Brent Crosbie, Exhibition Director of AgraME, added: “The response this year has been swift and determined from all parts of the globe stretching from the Gulf to Africa, Asia, Europe as well as North, Central, and South America. This is now a truly international showcase for a world that is intensely focussed on sustainability and food security. We anticipate an audience as equally geographically diverse and outcomes that could change the face of agriculture in the Middle East for generations to come.”

Three dedicated vertical exhibitions will be located alongside AgraME to ensure 360-degree coverage of the sector. AquaME is the region’s premier event for aquaculture professionals; the HortiME Exhibition and Conference is the region’s premier event for vertical farming and greenhouse professionals, which, for the first time, will be specifically focused on products and technologies from within the horticulture and controlled environment sector; and AgroFarm, the largest livestock exhibition in the Middle East.

About AgraME:

AgraME is the Middle East's longest-running AgraTech exhibition and conference, attracting companies in the Crop Farming, Animal Farming and Health, Aquaculture, and AgraTech industries from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and globally. The event provides an excellent opportunity to connect with key players, market the latest innovations, and inspire industry peers. AgraME is under the parent company Informa Connect and co-located with AgroFarm and zones dedicated to AquaME, and HortiME. For more information, please visit the website.