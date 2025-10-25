Sharjah: The 7th edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition is set to launch next Wednesday, 29 October, at Expo Al Dhaid and will run till 2 November 2025.

Organised by Expo Al Dhaid with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah, this year’s edition features participation from around 60 major companies and 200 brands specialising in camping, outdoor equipment, and marine excursions.

The exhibition, officially opening on Thursday, 30 October, spans 2,800 square meters and showcases a selection of over 10,000 of the latest products, supplies, and innovations in outdoor camping and adventure activities. Positioned as the most comprehensive platform of its kind in the UAE and the wider region, the event underscores the expanding consumer interest in outdoor entertainment activities.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, remarked that the 7th Adventure and Camping Exhibition reinforces its status as a premier annual event for off-roading, adventure and camping enthusiasts, as well as a key driver of Sharjah’s strategy to diversify revenue streams and promote non-oil industries.

He noted that the exhibition serves as an effective business enabler for SMEs operating in the adventure and camping market, offering opportunities to showcase their innovations and expand their market reach.

Al Midfa added that the exhibition’s consistent growth reflects strong market confidence and underscores its impact on advancing a vital and fast-growing sector within Sharjah’s economic landscape.

This year’s edition stands out for featuring a range of cutting-edge innovations in camping trips and outdoor sports, including fully electric vehicles engineered for rugged terrains and off-road mobility. Visitors can also benefit from exclusive promotional offers and discounts that allow them to purchase top-quality products at competitive prices.

Complementing its commercial appeal, the exhibition delivers an enhanced visitor experience through a diverse lineup of outdoor entertainment and recreational activities. This positions the exhibition as a comprehensive and ideal destination that integrates shopping, leisure, lifestyle, and adventure, appealing to adventure enthusiasts, outdoor travelers, and families alike.

The Adventure and Camping Exhibition features a structured display format that segments offerings into dedicated zones addressing diverse market demands. Key highlights include the Adventure Vehicles Zone for off-road vehicles, trailers, and motorhomes; the Barbecue and Culinary Accessories Zone; the Camping Zone focused on safety and outdoor gear; the Biking and Running Zones featuring premium sportswear and equipment; and the Travel Zone showcasing leading adventure travel service providers.

The exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., with extended hours on Fridays from 3:00 p.m. until 12:00 midnight.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com