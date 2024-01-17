Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted the opening of the 2nd International Workshop on 3D Printing for Applied Technologies. The two-day event is organized by the University’s College of Engineering and Technology and is based on the resounding success of last year’s inaugural workshop, where over 150 participants attended. This year’s event brings together local and international experts from a diverse range of technical backgrounds to present key advancements on the topic, helping solidify UDST’s central role in Qatar’s 3D printing landscape.

A number of distinguished guests and partners attended the event and speakers from across the globe, including Dr Robert Kay, Professor of Advanced Manufacturing at the University of Leeds; Dr. Derya Daran Associate Professor in Material Science and Engineering from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia; Dr. Jang-Ung Park, Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering from the Yonsei University, Republic of Korea; Mr Riccardo Nicastro, Group Chief Commercial Officer for Caracol AM in Italy; Mrs Vesna Covic Palikuca, Lecturer and Mechanical Instructor in the Mechanical Engineering Department at UDST; and Dr Ehab Saleh, Assistant Professor in Smart Manufacturing at UDST, and Technical Chair of this year’s workshop.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST said: "Hosting this workshop for the second year running shows our commitment to progress and education in the fields of industrial technologies such as 3D Printing. This technology is estimated to lead the 4th industrial revolution, it is utilized in the healthcare sector, the aeronautical and automotive industry, manufacturing, construction, education, and much more. We strongly believe that to get the best possible results, industry and academia must come together to provide valuable opportunities for students, where they can learn from, and interact with, experts. This helps equip our students with the knowledge and skills they require to succeed.”

3D printing is a revolutionary form of manufacturing solid objects from digital models. It enables the production of complex structures that traditional manufacturing methods are unable to achieve. UDST’s workshop will focus on the latest advancements in 3D printing and its application in metals, ceramics and polymers, including the production of stretchable electronics and printed wearables. Last year, UDST introduced its Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering - Smart Manufacturing Engineering as part of a continued commitment to lead the way in the realm of 3D Printing and industrial technology.

Dr. Awni Al-Otoom, Dean of UDST’s College of Engineering and Technology, said: “3D printing is a transformative technology, and a key element of our Smart Manufacturing curriculum. Just as last year, we are once again extending a valuable opportunity for both students and faculty to engage with industry leaders and gain a broad perspective on the latest applications of 3D printing. Technology initiatives like this workshop give UDST the edge as an applied educational establishment, and our students a significant advantage when landing graduate employment.”

On the second day of the workshop, attendees will be treated to a specialized training session focused on the fundamentals of 3D printing and reverse engineering. This hands-on session will allow participants to gain practical experience and a deeper understanding of the 3D printing operational cycle.

