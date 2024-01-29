The competition was sponsored by Technology Innovation Institute (TII)

UAE, Abu Dhabi: In a bid to foster innovation among school students, Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) College of Engineering – Al Ain campus hosted its first ever RoboCar Maze Competition under the theme ‘Mechatronics: The Future of Mechanical Engineering,’ with the participation of over 72 students representing 18 schools from Al Ain City. The competition sponsored by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and was attended by TII representatives who were impressed by the students’ innovation and creativity.

Through the competition, students had the opportunity to enhance their programming skills and foster a sense of teamwork, by assembling and building robotic cars, with the guidance and support of ADU’s experts and faculty members. The competition showcased the students’ remarkable talents while emphasizing the importance of exploration in several engineering fields. Furthermore, students demonstrated their creativity and problem-solving abilities by navigating obstacle courses, following programmed lines, and representing remote control proficiency.

The event served as a platform for students to immerse themselves in the dynamic fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, critical thinking, and programming. In addition, the competition aimed to inspire the next generation of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) leaders by providing hands-on learning experience in a collaborative and competitive setting.

In conclusion of the event, students presented their projects to jury members who announced the three winning teams. The first place went to Baraem Al Ain School, while Future International Academy claimed the second place, and the third place was awarded to Tawam Private Model School. In addition to their achievements, the winning teams received monetary prizes as the first place received a generous reward of AED 2,500, while the team that placed second received AED 2,000 and the third place was honored with a prize of AED 1,500.

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

