Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has announced the launch of Defence 4.0, a flagship event set to take centre stage on the final day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026. This landmark gathering will focus on how digital transformation, AI, autonomy, and next-generation technologies are reshaping the future of defence and security.

UMEX and SimTEX 2026 is running from 20 to 22 January at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council. Organised by ADNEC Group in association with the Ministry of Defence, the 2026 edition is the largest and most technologically advanced yet, solidifying its status as the premier showcase for the future of defence and security.

Following the success of the 2026 International Defence Conference, Defence 4.0 will take place on the final day of UMEX and SimTEX, on 22 January from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM at the UMEX Top 100 Stage. Developed in partnership with Janes, this event offers a dynamic agenda filled with data-driven insight sessions and engaging panel discussions. It will bring together global defence leaders, military delegations, and technology visionaries for live sessions centred around the theme, “Transforming Tomorrow’s Battlespace.” Tailored for military leaders, industry innovators, and strategic planners, Defence 4.0 offers actionable insights into the technologies driving capability development and the next wave of defence modernisation.

The programme includes in-depth panel discussions with local and international thought leaders on topics such as the next industrial revolution in defence, integrating Defence 4.0 technologies into multi-domain operations, and deploying AI drone technology. Additionally, afternoon panels will explore space as the next frontier, the integration of autonomous systems into space operations, and defence industrial transformation 4.0’s role in strengthening defence readiness.

Throughout Defence 4.0, Janes will present several data insight sessions exploring the critical importance of assured defence data in response to the evolving nature of warfare and the rise of unmanned systems. Janes insights will explore marine propulsion in unmanned systems covering hybrid systems, solar power, hydrogen fuel cells, and the pursuit of greater power capacity and endurance.

Additional data insight sessions will address UAVs for military logistics and the growing role for unmanned systems to deliver supplies to the front line and other difficult locations, as well as unmanned systems and loitering munitions market outlook and competitive landscape in these fast-evolving domains. These presentations leverage Janes trusted defence data to provide expert analysis that supports informed decision-making.

The Defence 4.0 sessions complement the broader technology on display at the UMEX and SimTEX 2026 exhibitions. As the largest event in the region dedicated to autonomous systems, unmanned systems, AI, robotics, and simulation, UMEX and SimTEX continue to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for business tourism and strategic sector growth.

Registration for UMEX and SimTEX 2026, including the Defence 4.0, is open, with the full agenda of Defence 4.0 sessions available on the UMEX website. To secure your place and be part of the discussions shaping the future of defence, please visit the official UMEX and SimTEX website here.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

