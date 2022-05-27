Abu Dhabi, UAE: The 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), which is running at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 29 May, is aiming to create a new generation of bibliophiles with activations in its E-Zone Corner.

Ahmed Rewihel, Head of Partnerships and Business Development MENA for audiobook company Storytel, said that around 80 percent of its users have started reading and listening to books since they subscribed to Storytel.

He said: “Easy accessibility is the primary reason we find many non-readers and readers listening to audiobooks. In addition, enhanced user experience with features like sleep mode, speed adjustments, read or listen, kids mode, and personal lists entice individuals to listen to audiobooks at Storytel. Today’s generation consumes tons of content every day, and audiobooks are an excellent way to help them consume valuable content and increase their knowledge.”

Rewihel said audiobooks can help bridge the divide between digital and traditional books. “An interesting insight that we found at Storytel is that audiobooks and traditional paperbacks feed into each other and increase interest in reading overall,” he said.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), ADIBF aims to encourage a love of books in all forms.

In January 2022, ALC launched the ‘Fifty Thousand Readers Initiative’ where 50,000 participants were awarded a free three-month subscription to Storytel, one of the world’s largest Arabic audiobook and e-book collections.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) was launched in 1981 to offer an international cultural platform bringing together publishers, libraries, agents, cultural establishments, and the press under one roof to exchange ideas and identify promising opportunities. Every year, the event welcomes leading publishers from the Arab world and beyond in a series of activities and events, in an effort to drive progress and development in the publishing sector and open up promising new prospects for local and Arab publishers.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.