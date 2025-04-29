Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) kicked-off the annual ‘Business Continuity and Alternative National Service - Murona’ Forum to enhance crisis management readiness and ensure the continuity of essential services. The two-day event brings together high-ranking dignitaries and representatives from various government entities.

The Forum aims to highlight the ADCMC’s crucial role in crisis management, promoting awareness about the significance of business and service continuity, as well as introducing alternative service strategies to sustain operations during emergencies. It also serves as a valuable platform for networking and knowledge exchange among leaders from various sectors and government entities.

On the opening day, the ‘Abu Dhabi Healthcare Business Continuity Standard’ was launched in partnership with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi. This groundbreaking healthcare-focused standard, a global first, is part of a series of continuity management standards set to be introduced for all critical activities in Abu Dhabi to enhance resilience. The standard aims to strengthen the healthcare sector’s preparedness and continuity management in healthcare services across the Emirate.

The first day also marked the graduation of 129 recruits from three cohorts of the Alternative National Service Program.

The Forum further featured discussions on best practices and strategies for ensuring business continuity. Experts and professionals shared their insights and experiences, contributing to a rich exchange of knowledge. Additionally, 21 local organisations that effectively activated the Alternative National Service Program were honoured. In addition to honoring 10 local entities that completed the requirements for compliance with the National Business Continuity Standard in Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Matar Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) said: “The Forum is a testament to the Centre’s commitment to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s readiness and resilience. It aligns with our leadership’s vision and provides a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing.

The introduction of the ‘Abu Dhabi Healthcare Business Continuity Standard’ is a significant milestone in strengthening the resilience of our healthcare sector. By continuously advancing our emergency, crisis, and disaster management system, we aim to contribute to a secure and sustainable healthcare landscape, ready to tackle future challenges efficiently.” H.E added.

H.E Al Nuaimi also underscored the Centre’s unwavering commitment to promoting collaboration with involved parties to unify efforts and ensure a comprehensive approach to emergency, crisis, and disaster management. He emphasised that cultivating strategic partnerships and exchanging knowledge is crucial to building resilience across sectors, empowering industries to confront challenges, and preparing them for the future.

The ADCMC plays an instrumental role in supporting local organisations in Abu Dhabi to adopt the National Business Continuity Management Standard (NCEMA7000:2021). This involves the audit process to ensure compliance with the National Standard and offer actionable solutions. Furthermore, it is the primary accreditation body in Abu Dhabi overseeing the allocation of recruits to relevant entities, while ensuring their active engagement in annual training and exercise programs.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities:

Ensured readiness of Emirate of Abu Dhabi in emergencies and crises

Strong stakeholders’ coordination and raising awareness

Elevated ADCMC internal capabilities

Contact us: