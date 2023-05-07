RIYADH. ACCIONA Cultura is launching Sustainability Matters: A Social Conversation, an event designed to create positive social impact promoting culture combining technological innovation and creativity.

The first round of the series will be celebrated next May 10th, 2023, at 8:00 PM at The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Riyadh. ACCIONA Cultura will organize similar events during the year in the Middle East region.

The Riyadh event will focus in The Power of Collaboration: Working Together for a Sustainable Future, with José Luis Blasco, ACCIONA’s Global Sustainability director as keynote speaker. The discussion will explore the promotion of culture as a powerful tool for achieving social sustainability by promoting diversity, inclusivity and creativity while preserving the cultural heritage of our local communities. The rest of the speakers will be announced shortly.

"We are excited to bring together an exclusive group of thought leaders and sustainability advocates to explore ways to work together towards a more sustainable planet and see the impacts that our businesses have on the society," says Daniel Orti, ACCIONA Cultura’s Middle East director.

To attend this event, interested parties should RSVP to comm.ce@acciona.com and include their contact details to receive their personal invitation.

REGIONAL presence

ACCIONA Cultura has a strong presence in the Museums, Exhibitions and Events sector in the Middle East. In Qatar, ACCIONA Cultura has undertaken the museography works, fit-out and MEP for the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, the world's largest museum dedicated to Olympics and sport.

ACCIONA Cultura has also been responsible for 150 media productions for the National Museum of Qatar; the development and implementation of Msheireb Museums, and the production of various temporary exhibitions for Doha's Museum of Islamic Art and the Orientalist Museum.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, ACCIONA Cultura has worked for the National Museum of Oman, the Dubai Expo 2020 (designing and producing the Sustainability Pavilion, UAE Pavilion, Spain Pavilion, Youth Pavilion, Expo Live Pavilion, 46 Thematic Pavilions and Micro-museums) the Al Shindagha Museum in Dubai, and the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

ACCIONA Cultura is also active in events management, having staged the inauguration ceremony for the Laffan 2 refinery in Qatar and the international presentation of the Katara Plaza project, a commercial, cultural and leisure complex in Doha's cultural village.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €11.2 billion in 2022 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries.