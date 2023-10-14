Abu Dhabi-UAE: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Mother of the Nation, Abu Dhabi is set to host the “Remarkable Emirati Women” summit under the theme of “Leaders of Tomorrow.”

The event, organised by PureHealth in collaboration with the General Women’s Union and the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, will take place at the The St.Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi on 18 October with the participation of women leaders, including senior government officials.

The summit will welcome more than 500 attendees and aims to inspire and empower the next generation of Emirati women by showcasing success stories from a group of female pioneers working in various sectors. The event will also feature engaging discussions and activities designed to encourage attendees to discover their full potential, supporting them to reach new heights. The summit represents PureHealth’s latest initiative supporting the empowerment of Emirati women, aligning with the group’s strategic commitment to developing national talent.

Shaista Asif, Co-Founder and Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said: "As we unite under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, PureHealth is truly honoured to host the inaugural edition of the ‘Remarkable Emirati Women summit’. This platform embodies our unwavering commitment to recognising the remarkable potential and capabilities of Emirati women and fuelling the aspirations of the next generation.”

Asif added: “The summit is more than an event; it is a call to unlock the boundless potential within Emirati women. We are looking forward to gathering with leading visionaries to sculpt a future where aspirations know no limits. Guided by Her Highness's inspiring leadership, we are committed to fostering an environment where the remarkable contributions of Emirati women continue to illuminate our nation's path.”

The summit will feature a programme filled with dialogue sessions, discussions, and keynote speeches. Additionally, there will be various interactive activities, including a pledge wall, an awareness corner, an exhibition showcasing Emirati women entrepreneurs, a registration office for training, a tribute exhibition, and a house of mirrors.

Emirati women are critical to the UAE’s success across fields including sustainability, technology, healthcare, and education, among others. Data shows that 25,000 Emirati businesswomen run projects worth more than AED 60 billion and occupy 15% of the positions on the boards of chambers of commerce and industry nationwide. In Abu Dhabi alone, Emirati women represent more than 69% of the total Emiratis working in the healthcare sector.

PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has achieved significant milestones in supporting the national agenda by enhancing the role of Emirati women. The group comprises more than 3,675 Emirati women in various specialties. PureHealth operates the Emirati Development Centre overseeing its ambitious vision of preparing 1,000 future Emirati leaders in the coming years.

The Emirati Development Centre is a vital initiative aiming to develop and nurture Emirati talent within the group. The centre focuses on enhancing the leadership skills and capabilities of Emirati employees, aligning with PureHealth’s ongoing commitment to supporting national goals and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. Additionally, the centre provides tailored educational and developmental opportunities to empower Emirati professionals, preparing them to assume pivotal roles in the healthcare sector.

To register visit: https://purehealth.ae/remarkableemiratiwomen/

About PureHealth

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the UAE to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:

SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organization

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae

