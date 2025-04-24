This collaborative dialogue explored key challenges and opportunities in unlocking AI’s potential, and the optimal governance principles required to develop an agile framework for effectively integrating AI in healthcare

Its key principles are rooted in inclusion, equity, and ethics, to ensure patient safety while enabling responsible innovation

Participants included academics, technology experts, and pharmaceuticals leaders from across Africa, the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, convened senior international government officials at the Health Leaders Roundtable to shape a Declaration on AI governance principles for healthcare. Held on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), it considered the challenges and opportunities in unlocking the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), and explored key principles in the governance of AI in healthcare.

Hosted together with PwC Middle East, findings from the roundtable will inform the development of a collaborative approach that will serve as a reference for governments, health systems, and innovators to ensure that AI’s integration into healthcare systems is transparent, responsible, and inclusive.

His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, added: “AI is not tomorrow’s technology, it is today’s reality. While many of us are adapting to its rise, our children will grow up with it as the norm. That’s why the decisions we make today, around ethics, equity, and safety, must be made together. Through this declaration, we will establish a globally accessible guideline that extends beyond borders and commercial interests. This document is a call to action for governments, innovators, and healthcare leaders everywhere.”

The forthcoming Declaration on governance principles for AI in healthcare will outline guiding principles for responsible AI deployment to improve health outcomes and protect patient rights. Designed as a globally accessible resource, the declaration will inspire unified governance and serve as a trusted reference for stakeholders worldwide.

In her opening remarks at the Roundtable, Her Excellency Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, stated: “AI has extraordinary potential in healthcare. It is already transforming how we deliver care, how we diagnose, and how we discover. But with great power comes great responsibility. In Abu Dhabi, we are harnessing AI as our engine and policy as our platform, turning data into life-saving insight, and insight into meaningful action. Our vision is to deliver healthcare that is precise, proactive, and personal and to do so in a way that puts people, not technology, at the centre.”

During the Roundtable, participants emphasised the need for agile legal and regulatory frameworks to enable the safe and ethical application of AI in healthcare, while enabling innovation. With an emphasis on the need for a human-centred approach, discussions explored key themes including standardisation of data, data privacy and trust, skills development and community engagement.

Key insights from the Roundtable highlight the need for:

Transparent testing frameworks to ensure AI tools meet real-world clinical standards;

Collaborative ecosystems that unite regulators, industry, academia, and civil society across geographies;

Responsible data access that protects privacy, ensure security, and clarify ownership;

Addressing the AI skills gap by scaling education and awareness across healthcare systems and prepare healthcare workforces for a new era.

Aligning AI use cases with real-world patient and system challenges, avoiding technology for technology’s sake.

The Health Leaders Roundtable brought together a distinguished group of local and international voices, including government officials, AI experts, healthcare executives, and multilateral organisations, to explore the shared principles and practices needed to deploy AI responsibly, effectively, and equitably.

These themes build on Abu Dhabi’s rapidly advancing AI ecosystem, which in the field of health, is taking billions of data points, and turning them into life-changing insights.

Supporting the Emirates’s approach is the Global AI Healthcare Academy, launched by DoH, which equips healthcare professionals worldwide with theoretical knowledge and hands-on training needed to implement AI technologies effectively, setting a global standard for capacity building. In addition, Malaffi - the region’s first Health Information Exchange - provides secure, real-time access to patient data across both public and private healthcare providers. This seamless data integration is crucial for enabling AI tools to be deployed safely, efficiently, and at scale.

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH, and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the 2025 theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

About Abu Dhabi Global Health Week

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) is a major government-led initiative by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH). It drives transformative innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being’. ADGHW serves as a year-round ‘always-on’ platform with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Held with and for the world, ADGHW is a platform for open, inclusive exchange, and joint action.

ADGHW welcomes entrepreneurs, policymakers, researchers, innovators, and investors to transform ideas into action, and collaborate around topics like advancing precision care and building a resilient technology-driven ecosystem. ADGHW 2025 proudly collaborates with key strategic partners, including Foundation Partner, M42 and Global Health and Longevity Champion, PureHealth. Additional exhibitors and sponsors include Burjeel, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, Viatris, Novartis, Roche, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Deloitte, Gilead, Juvenescence, NYU Abu Dhabi and Pfizer, united in their commitment to advancing the future of healthcare and life sciences.

For more information on ADGHW, visit https://www.adghw.com/

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Maroun Farah, Senior Media Relations Manager, Weber Shandwick

E: mfarah@webershandwick.com

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is the regulative body of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Committed to ensuring excellence in healthcare, DoH monitors the health status of the population while shaping the regulatory framework for the health system. This includes inspecting against regulations, enforcing standards and encouraging the adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare providers in the Emirate. Abu Dhabi remains dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare by establishing an intelligent and sustainable ecosystem that prioritises health, longevity and quality of life for all community members. Leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge capabilities, DoH continues to develop and implement initiatives and programmes in line with its strategic focus areas, Healthy Population, Best-in-Class Care and Resilience and Innovation. These efforts reflect DoH’s unwavering commitment to predicting, preventing and personalising healthcare for every individual.

For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mariam Al Marzooqi

E: msalmarzooqi@doh.gov.ae