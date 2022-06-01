Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNEC Group participated in IMEX Frankfurt – ‘the heartbeat of the global business events community’- held from May 31 to June 2, to showcase Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Group’s outstanding facilities. It also highlighted Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of the business and leisure tourism sector in the region.

IMEX in Frankfurt is the largest trade show in Europe for the meetings and events industry and offers an unparalleled reach. The event is a major platform for event organisers to come together to showcase their facilities and to network. It brings together global event planners and buyers. IMEX Frankfurt exhibitors gain access to thousands of global decision-makers with qualified buying power.

Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at ADNEC said: “Participation in this show highlighted the group’s position on the business tourism map and its exceptional capabilities in hosting the most prominent international conferences. We are very proud that ADNEC can host a variety of events due to its flexible facilities. We have hosted events ranging from the 37th World Veterinary Association Congress, World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS) 2022 to the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2022. International Society of Substance Use Prevention (ISSUP).”

More than 2,500 exhibitors from 150 countries attended IMEX 2022 along with 5,100 global decision-makers. The event offered exhibitors a chance to boost their brand giving them worldwide exposure.



Exhibitors included national and regional tourist offices and convention bureaus, major hotel companies, conference and exhibition venues, cruise lines, airlines, spa resorts, technology providers, event management specialists and many more.