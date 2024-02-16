Abu Dhabi - The UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, is set to host the "International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance" Conference from February 20th to 22nd, under the patronage and attendance of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. Organised by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in collaboration with the United Nations Office Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the event will convene prominent figures from across the globe.

The conference, themed "Bridging Civilizations and Nurturing Diversity," will focus on the values of tolerance and human coexistence, rooted in solid scientific and research foundations. It aims to develop a comprehensive vision and action plan for humanity, fostering meaningful dialogue among civilizations and exploring innovative solutions to global challenges.

Key highlights of the conference include the announcement of the "Personality of the Year for Tolerance" during the opening ceremony, the launch of the first refereed scientific journal for the sciences of civilizations and tolerance, and engaging dialogue sessions encompassing various aspects of tolerance and cultural understanding.

With over 5000 participants, including 50 speakers and more than 200 scientific papers slated for discussion, the conference promises to be a significant platform for the exchange of ideas and best practices in the fields of cultural sustainability and societal harmony.

The esteemed speakers at the conference include H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, H.E. Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, and H.E. Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, among others, representing a diverse array of government, academic, and international organisations.

The event will also feature an international exhibition showcasing programs and best practices from over 35 countries, alongside the announcement of the first peer-reviewed scientific journal for civilizations and tolerance.

Stay tuned for updates and insights from the conference, as we embark on a journey towards fostering dialogue, understanding, and tolerance on a global scale.