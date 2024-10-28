Riyadh: The countdown begins for the highly anticipated 8th edition of Annual HR Tech Saudi Summit to be hosted at Voco Riyadh on November 4th & 5th, 2024. With the theme, “Explainable AI (XAI): The Evolution of Talent and Technology,” the 8th edition of HR Tech Saudi Summit envisions to encapsulate the advancements in AI and its implications for the workforce in the Kingdom.

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) being at the forefront of this evolution, Saudi Arabia is making significant strides in its journey towards a digitally transformed Kingdom. The 8th Annual HR Tech Saudi Summit 2024 will be all about accelerating digital transformation while putting people at the heart of the business.

Saudi Arabia is leading the race towards digital competitiveness amongst many nations. In line with Vision 2030, the Kingdom has put digital technology at the heart of transformation. Saudi youth dominate the Kingdom’s population, acting as the key enablers of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. As per IMARC research report, Saudi Arabia HR tech market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.60% during ​2024-2032. This event will further accentuate the adoption of technologies in Human Resource Management.

Extensive research and discussions with industry experts have highlighted key challenges facing the Saudi market, particularly the unforeseen impacts of AI. A primary concern is the need for enhanced AI literacy, ensuring that organizations can ethically leverage AI while prioritizing data security and safety. In this regard, the “People Risk 2024” report by Mercer Marsh Benefits and Marsh McLennan identified key employee related risks in areas such as technological disruption, health and safety, and governance. According to the report, in Saudi Arabia, concerns include mismanagement of AI, natural disasters, and inadequate employee benefits. Despite these challenges, 75% of respondents believe their HR functions manage risks effectively.

Talent management continues to be a big focus for the Kingdom. Identifying the right talent, along with upskilling and reskilling employees based on their job profiles, is essential for retaining top talent, especially Saudi Nationals, in alignment with the Localization initiative.

On their participation as the Platinum Sponsor for the event, FlyAkeed’s Chief Revenue Officer, Feras Albader, stated, “FlyAkeed is honored to participate in this year’s HR Tech Saudi Summit as a platinum sponsor. We look forward to presenting the latest innovations in corporate travel technology, networking with industry leaders, and engaging in insightful discussions on how technology can further enhance HR processes and employee experiences. We are particularly interested in sharing new travel trends and best practices that can be implemented to drive efficiency and effectiveness within organizations.

The event is going to be the perfect platform which is not only high on knowledge dissemination by leading HR leaders of the region, it will also offer a poised platform for companies to exhibit their recent offering and strike the dialogue with their prospective customers.”

Besides, the HR leaders of Saudi Arabia are in for a bonanza addition at this year’s edition as the organizers are set to host the Kingdom’s first ever HR Tech Awards is new addition on the sidelines of the 8th Annual HR TECH Saudi Summit, which aims to celebrate and recognize the remarkable achievements within the human resources sector in Saudi Arabia. Designed to honor excellence across various categories, including Employee Engagement, Talent Development, and HR Technology Innovation, these awards provide a prestigious platform for organizations to showcase their HR initiatives and successes.

On the solution offerings they are showcasing during the event, FlyAkeed’s Chief Revenue Officer, Feras Albader highlighted, “This year, we are showcasing our cutting-edge travel management solutions tailored for HR departments. Our platform streamlines business travel processes, offering seamless booking, expense management, and compliance solutions. By integrating these features, we aim to enhance the travel experience for employees while providing HR departments with robust tools for managing travel policies and costs effectively, for hassle-free business trips.”

Talking about the theme of the event, Sidh NC, Director, QnA International, said, “Effective AI management and enhanced AI literacy among HR professionals are crucial for navigating technological disruption, fostering informed decision-making, and creating a safer, more innovative HR environment in Saudi Arabia. That’s the reason we have Explainable AI as the theme of this year’s HR TECH Saudi Summit. Moreover, as we plan to take this event to the next level, we are pleased to announce the first edition of HR Tech Awards as part of the broader HR Tech Saudi Summit.”

Dan Pontefract, award-winning author, leadership strategist, and culture change expert, will be the keynote speaker for the event. In the HR circle, his books and keynotes are a great starting point for transforming teams or corporate culture into a competitive advantage.

This by-invitation only high-level summit will serve as a platform to explore solutions and offer expert advice on areas such as Talent Management, Employee Experience, Recruitment, Wellness, Payroll Systems, Performance Management, Skills Based Hiring, Digital Learning, Leadership Development, DEI, Managing Change and Culture and more, all supported by the integration of technology.

Be a part of this Summit to uncover strategies that empower organizations to harness the potential of Explainable AI in shaping the future of work in Saudi Arabia. Interested people can register for the event at https://hrtechsaudi.com/contact/

https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-hr-tech-market

https://hrtechsaudi.com/about-us/#