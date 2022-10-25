65 Scientific Sessions Plus Cutting-Edge Tech in Radiology and Medical Imaging

Dubai, UAE: The seventh edition of the Annual Radiology Meeting – ARM, officially commenced today at the Dubai World Trade Centre and was inaugurated by H.E. Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority.

ARM discusses the most recent technologies, innovations, and advancements in the field of medical diagnostic imaging as the three-day event brings together key decision-makers from top hospitals, clinics, diagnostic imaging centres, and government entities. ARM also provides qualified exhibitors, buyers, professionals, and all decision-makers in Radiology and healthcare facilities with a specialized business center that acts as an integrated hub for pre-arranged meeting schedules.

Following the opening, H.E. Awadh Saghir Al Ketbi toured the venue, which comprises of an exhibition and conference within the Sheikh Rashid Hall, and was accompanied by H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of the Annual Radiology Meeting and Chairman of INDEX Holding and several specialists and professionals in the field. The exhibition features 30 of the industry's leading companies showcasing the most recent and significant technological advancements, trends, and practices in Radiology.

More than 45 specialists and expert radiographers from around the world are in attendance at the the seventh edition of ARM to deliver 48 scientific sessions and lectures which concentrates on the most recent advancements in diagnostic imaging, the latest practices in radiology, and how new technologies are enabling Radiologists and Radiographers to deliver outstanding patient care which enables them to make quick and accurate diagnoses, ultimately transforming this extremely specialized field of Radiology into the future. A number of participants and visitors are expected to attend from more than 42 countries to discuss the most recent developments in Radiology.

H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of ARM and Chairman of INDEX Holding, stated: “We aim to provide the participants with opportunities to develop their profession and discuss their most recent medical research at our conferences. Our activities serve as a compass for the nation's continuous education.”

H.E. continued: “Today we witness a tremendous gathering of renowned radiology specialists from around the world who have come to Dubai, highlighting the UAE's achievements in scientific innovation in Radiology and improving our purpose in the area to promote research and education.”

Highlights from the Scientific Sessions:

The first day at ARM discussed several themes related to medical imaging, including ‘AI: Transforming the Practice of Radiology’ and ‘Artificial Intelligence Systems in Medical Image Analysis.’ Other medical topics included ‘State-of-the-Art Neuroimaging,’ ‘Imaging Approach to Diabetic Foot,’ and ‘Steps taken in the UAE towards Value Based Radiology,’ were also covered at the conference.

Dr. Abdulla Al Remeithi, President of the Radiology Society of the Emirates, stated: "We are proud of this year's conference agenda, which includes many important topics in the Radiology and Radiography sector, including specialized sessions for X-ray chest imaging and radiology, along with many dedicated sessions and workshops that will provide the knowledge and scientific expertise required for specialists in the sector.”

Hashim Alawadhi, President of the Radiographer Society of the Emirates, stated: “All participants in the event will receive accredited continuing education hours. This comes as the Radiography sector has become more important in thanks to the significant developments of Radiologists, CT scanners, and MRIs.”

“We are happy to see this great participation from the GCC and Europe for this year’s edition which emphasized on the UAE’s capabilities to host major conferences.”

Featured speakers:

Among the key speakers who attended the conference was Prof. Adrian Brady, Consultant Radiologist and Clinical Professor of Radiology; Dr. Ahmad Saadat, Interventional Radiology Specialist at Rashid Hospital; Dr. Aghiad Alkutoubi, President, Arab Board of Radiology and Medical Imaging Adjunct Professor of Radiology, The American University of Beirut; and Dr. Dana Haddad, Consultant Breast Radiologist, Adjunct Clinical Professor at Mohammed Bin Rashid University Medical School, and Head of Breast Imaging at Healthbay Polyclinic in Dubai; in addition to several many other medical professionals.

Samar El-Farra, Vice-President of the conference Scientific Committee, Senior fellowship of Advance HE, Vice president and Founding Board Member of the Radiographers Society of the Emirates (RASE), Manager of Higher Colleges of Technology Assessment office Dubai, UAE stated: "Radiology is a crucial and significant field that has developed over time. We are eager to stay current on all industry changes through today's event and to provide Radiologists and interested students with a fresh educational experience from which they can learn and further their careers.”

“We are also thrilled to witness the participation of the UK Society of Radiographers who will be supporting the event for the first time with 3 speakers that will be discussing crucial topics concerning the field.” She added.

Annual Radiology Meeting is an annual event organized in the UAE by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. Est. – a member of INDEX Holding, in collaboration with the Radiology Society of the Emirates, (RSE) and the Radiographers Society of the Emirates (RASE), and supported by Arab Board of Radiology and Medical Imaging Radiology, Society of Saudi Arabia, UK Society of Radiographers, Jordanian Radiology Society, Pakistan Radiology Society, and Radiology Association of Bahrain. ARM receives golden sponsorship from Bayer; silver sponsorship from Cannon, Gulf Drug, and Del Medical; and innovation partnership with Infinitt and Quadri Pharma.

