Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Get ready to be swept away by the grandeur of classical music as the 13th edition of the InClassica International Music Festival takes centre stage at the illustrious Dubai Opera from February 1st to 15th, 2024, with a final concert then being held on the 23rd of the month at the spectacular Zabeel Theatre in the 5-star Jumeirah Zabeel Saray hotel. Organised by SAMIT Event Group, this annual extravaganza is set to transform Dubai Opera into a haven for music enthusiasts, offering more than two weeks of unparalleled classical music performances.

This year's InClassica promises an extraordinary musical odyssey, uniting musicians from all corners of the world in the heart of Dubai. As the World's Biggest Musical Observatory, the festival is dedicated to presenting the pinnacle of classical music, making it a must-attend event for connoisseurs and newcomers alike.

The festival lineup boasts a stellar cast of 19 internationally-acclaimed soloists, with violinists Maxim Vengerov (Monaco), Stella Chen (USA), Marc Bouchkov (Belgium), Clara-Jumi Kang (South Korea/Germany), James Ehnes (Canada), and Daishin Kashimoto (Japan) taking to the stage. Violist David Aaron Carpenter (USA), and pianists Fazil Say (Turkey), Yeol Eum Son (South Korea), Ashley Wass (UK), Yekwon Sunwoo (South Korea), Behzod Abduraimov (Uzbekistan), Zee Zee (Hong Kong/USA), Enrico Pace (Italy), Nikita Mndoyants (France), Cyprien Katsaris (Cyprus/France) and Frank Braley (France) will also grace the festival with their presence, as will cellists Camille Thomas (France/Belgium) and Alexander Chaushian (Armenia/UK), creating a cultural feast for the senses.

These maestros will be joined by the celebrated Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, and Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, who will be led by a lineup of top-tier conductors, including Eivind Gullberg Jensen (Norway), Anu Tali (Estonia), John Warner (UK), Nabil Shehata (Germany), Christoph Poppen (Germany), Lucas Macías (Spain), Sergey Smbatyan (Armenia), and Marios Papadopoulos (UK), to name a few.

Embracing the festival's ethos of presenting the finest musical works, InClassica 2024 will showcase pieces ranging from the timeless compositions of Johannes Brahms and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky to contemporary offerings by Composer-in-Residence Alexey Shor. The halls of Dubai Opera will echo with the melodies of Ludwig van Beethoven, Camille Saint-Saëns, Max Bruch, Edward Elgar, Bedřich Smetana, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Robert Schumann, Felix Mendelssohn, Antonín Dvořák, and Gioachino Rossini, amongst many others.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness the convergence of top-tier maestros, soloists, and orchestras, making InClassica 2024 a cultural feast and the unmissable event of the year. Join us at Dubai Opera for an unforgettable celebration of classical music in a setting that exemplifies luxury.