Dubai, UAE – The 12th Cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Forum organised by Arabia CSR Network, held under the patronage of the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, concluded its highly impactful two-day event on 10th October 2024. Themed "Sustainable Prosperity: Reorienting for a Balanced Future," the forum brought together global and regional leaders, sustainability experts, and industry practitioners to explore innovative strategies for creating a more sustainable and resilient future for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The forum opened with insightful keynote addresses focused on "Regenerating Our Planet: Innovative Solutions for Climate Adaptation and Change." Distinguished keynote speakers included:

H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary - Ministry of Economy, UAE

Hon. Dr. Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni - Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Zimbabwe

H.E. Dr. Abdulaziz O. Sager, Chairman of Gulf Research Center

H.E. Dr. Nawal Al Hosani, Permanent Representative of the UAE at the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

These addresses set the tone for dynamic discussions on climate adaptation and nature-based solutions, underscoring the urgency of collective actions in tackling environmental challenges.

Day 1 Highlights:

The 1st plenary session, "Empowering Change: Promoting Water & Energy Transitions in the Arab World," explored the critical need for public-private sector partnerships in transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Key insights focused on water management and sustainable energy strategies for the region.

In the 2nd plenary session, "Future-Proofing Our Cities: Sustainable Disaster Readiness," industry leaders and experts from the region and beyond tackled the growing need for urban resilience amidst increasing climate-related disasters. The discussion underscored the importance of embedding disaster preparedness into urban planning to safeguard cities in the face of future challenges.

The first day concluded with the 3rd plenary session, "Smart Sustainability – Best Practices from the Global South," which showcased how AI-driven energy systems and IoT-enabled waste management solutions are transforming sustainability initiatives across developing regions. Speakers presented inspiring examples of how intelligent technologies are creating more efficient and sustainable processes all over the world.

Day 2 Highlights:

The 2nd day opened with keynote addresses under the theme "Redesigning the Core: Driving Sustainable Transformation from Within," highlighting the importance of embedding sustainability into corporate governance to foster long-term value. The distinguished keynote speakers were:

Ms. Cristina Gamboa, Chief Executive Officer of the World Green Building Council (WGBC)

Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, President of Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai

Their addresses focused on the need for companies to align business strategies with sustainability goals’, underscoring that sustainable transformation begins from within organisations.

A special fireside chat session was rolled out featuring HH Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Department. Sheikh Salem shared his perspective on integrating sustainability into leadership roles and the importance of fostering innovation in sustainability practices across sectors. He remarked, "Sustainability is not just a goal; it is a way of life that must be embedded into every facet of our governance and corporate structures."

The 4th plenary session, "Creating Value with Sustainable Investments: Strategies, Practices, and Examples," explored how organisations can attract responsible investors through the adoption of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria. Speakers provided examples of how sustainable investments, such as green bonds and impact investing, are reshaping industries and driving capital towards sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The concluding 5th plenary session, "Building Value through the Circular Economy: Strategies and Innovations," discussed how businesses can shift from linear models to circular systems that minimise waste and maximise resource efficiency. Participants highlighted the transformative role of technologies such as blockchain and AI in enhancing transparency and sustainability across supply chains. The session also featured examples of successful cross-sector collaborations that are pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved through circular economy practices.

As the forum came to a close, Ms. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder and CEO of Arabia CSR Network, shared a message of both optimism and urgency: “The discussions and strategies shared over these two days have the power to shape a more resilient and sustainable future for our region. Now, it is up to us to turn these insights into actionable solutions that will drive real change.”

The 12th Cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Forum was proudly supported by the Exclusive Sponsor, Tristar Group, and Strategic Sponsor, McDonald’s UAE. ACSRN extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Platinum Sponsors, Al Sayer Group and Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company. A special appreciation goes to the Host, Dubai Chambers, whose invaluable support was instrumental to the success of the 2-day Forum. The Forum was a Carbon Neutral event courtesy of Farnek, with Burson coming on board as the Official Communication Partner. The Forum witnessed Emirates Environmental Group joining as the Environmental Partner and it also enjoyed the support of a galaxy of entities from the Academia and different media houses.

The 2024 Arabia CSR & Sustainability Forum reaffirmed its position as a leading platform for knowledge exchange, fostering dialogue and promoting collaboration among industry leaders, all united in the pursuit of a sustainable and prosperous future.