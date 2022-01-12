Amman, Jordan : Eon Dental, a leading dental technology company that is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality clear aligner solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new senior leaders to support the company’s accelerated growth following the recent Series B funding announcement. Allan Hyldal, an orthodontics industry veteran and previous executive at 3Shape, has been appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer of Eon Dental to drive top-line growth, increase supply chain capacity and accelerate product development pipeline through technology and clinical innovation. Kareem Muna, an accomplished life sciences executive with more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, M&A, and commercial strategy, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, managing the company’s finances and financial strategy.

Allan Hyldal is an established global leader with over 25 years of experience in technology and international leadership with a track record of developing global enterprise software and world-leading medical technologies. Previously, Hyldal was Senior Vice President at 3Shape, leading product innovation and business development for their Orthodontic business unit. Kareem Muna, Eon Dental’s new CFO, is an accomplished finance executive with 20 years of experience in corporate finance and strategy with achievements in executing complex life-science transactions in emerging markets. Previously, Kareem held multiple leadership roles at Hikma Pharmaceuticals, and Sandoz and more recently at Smith & Nephew as the Vice President of Corporate Development and Regional Director of EMENA.

“It is a very exciting time for the company and we are excited to welcome Allan and Kareem to the Eon Dental team,” said Qais Sabri, CEO of Eon Dental. “Allan’s deep industry insight and experience in steering product innovation and strong operational execution to drive rapid growth will be invaluable. Likewise, Kareem’s expertise in finance strategy and transactions for large multinational companies will be essential in steering us through this period of change and rapid growth.”

Commenting on his new appointment, COO Allan Hyldal said “I believe Eon is poised to be an innovation leader in the orthodontic industry and I am very excited to join the team. The potential for growth and value creation in the orthodontics industry is tremendous, and Eon is well positioned to attain a leading position in the industry given our state of the art manufacturing capabilities and the smart and passionate team. I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive rapid growth while ensuring the highest quality of products and services to our customers.”

“It’s an exciting time to join Eon,” said newly appointed CFO, Kareem Muna. “As a highly regarded manufacturer of clear aligners, in an industry that is experiencing unprecedented investment and M&A activity, Eon is seeing tremendous growth. I look forward to working with the team to execute on the company’s priorities, accelerate growth, and enhance value for its stakeholders.”

Bringing the relevant industry experience both internationally and regionally, the executives join Eon Dental’s team across Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Europe and the US. The announcement of their addition to the company comes directly after a $26 million series B funding round, enabling Eon to execute and deliver on its strategy.

