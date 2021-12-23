Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today announced the opening of a new service station in Fujairah, and Tasjeel’s first testing centre in the Emirate, bringing the total number of ENOC service stations to 10 in Fujairah and 160 across the UAE.

The opening was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Afakham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality and His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Ghanem Alkaabi, Commander in Chief of Fujairah Police.

ENOC’s new service station is located opposite Fujairah Mall and will cater to residents and motorists in the area. The service station, which is built with a bridged canopy comprising eight multimedia fuel dispensers and equipped with five fuel tanks with a capacity of 15,000 imperial gallons, also includes an electric vehicle charging station.

Spread across 6400 sq. ft., the station includes a prayer room, Autopro, Carwash, number plate factory, ZOOM convenience store, Pronto; offering freshly baked foods. The station also includes a new fast-food shop and a parking lot for 25 cars.

Spanning over 51 sqm, Tasjeel’s first center in Fujairah is equipped to serve more than 350 vehicles daily and will enhance automotive services for residents of Fujairah and nearby areas. The new Tasjeel center will offer a seamless testing and registration process for light and medium vehicles, in addition to easy access to a comprehensive range of automotive facilities.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “In line with our commitment to deliver world-class sustainable and integrated energy solutions, we are focused on building the infrastructure of our country and serving the growing needs of our customers with easy access to our services across all of our service stations. Our first Tasjeel site in Fujairah will enhance our offering in the Emirate and cater to the needs of the residents in the area through high-quality testing and registration services, which is critical to ensuring road safety as well as the wellbeing of our customers.”

Underlining its commitment to the national agenda, Tasjeel has hired 85% of UAE Nationals in its newest centre, all hired from the Emirate of Fujairah, to support the sustained growth of the emirate.

ENOC and Dubai Police partnered in 1999 to set up Tasjeel to offer fast and convenient vehicle testing services in the Emirate. In 2006, Tasjeel commenced vehicle testing and registration services for Sharjah Police, becoming the official testing and registration provider in the Emirate.

Currently, Tasjeel owns and operates 27 sites in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Khorfakkan, Al Dhaid, Hatta and Kalba – all of which use state-of-the-art equipment – as well as three mobile units. All Tasjeel centres are equipped with the latest testing and inspection machinery and qualified staff. To date, Tasjeel has tested over 18 million vehicles across its 91 testing bays in the country.

