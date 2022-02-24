Dubai, UAE - Global low-carbon energy company ENGIE has won the ‘Utility Project of the Year’ at the Middle East Energy Awards 2021, for its independent water projects (IWP) – Jubail 3B and Ar Rayyis (Yanbu-4) – located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The award is given to the most innovative project disrupting the region’s utilities landscape, which offers hope for a better, more sustainable future.

Commenting on the award, Eng. Khalid Al-Quraishi, CEO of Saudi Water Partnerships Company (SWPC), added, “This award is recognition that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains at the forefront of innovation in the global energy sector. With the support of ENGIE, we are demonstrating to the world our leadership in the renewable energy sector and climate action. Jubail 3B and Ar Rayyis (Yanbu-4) are success stories of how future utility projects can achieve our energy objectives while meeting vital net-zero carbon objectives.”

The Jubail 3B project was awarded by Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) as a Build, Own, Operate (BOO) contract under the public-private partnership (PPP) structure. Once commercially operational in Feb. 2024, the Jubail 3B IWP plant will produce 570,000 m3/day of potable water through reverse osmosis technology to supply the cities of Riyadh and Qassim. The plant will include in-house renewable solar energy capacity of 61 MW to reduce electricity grid consumption throughout the desalination process and storage capacity for one operational day. The project seeks to achieve a 90% Saudization rate all along the 25 years of operations and will create both direct and indirect jobs.

The Ar Rayyis (Yanbu-4) project was awarded by SWPC as a BOO contract and is expected to be operational in the last quarter of 2023. The Ar Rayyis IWP plant is the first renewable integrated seawater reverse osmosis project in Saudi Arabia that includes storage facilities for two operational days and is the first water pipeline in the country developed under the public-private-partnership (PPP) structure. Set to achieve one of the most competitive power consumption levels in the Kingdom, the plant will have a capacity of 450,000 m3/day. Built at a cost of 3.1 billion SAR and set to contribute 1.5 billion SAR to GDP, the plant will create approximately 500 direct and indirect jobs opportunities during construction and operation.

Speaking on the reception of the award, Turki Alshehri, CEO of ENGIE KSA, said, “At ENGIE, we are delighted to be recognized for our ongoing efforts to utilize innovative technologies for our independent water plants in the Kingdom. This milestone serves as testament to our approach of supporting the Kingdom’s vision to reach Net Zero by 2060 through a Carbon Circular Economy approach. Our projects, Jubail 3B and Ar Rayyis (Yanbu-4) demonstrate that the strategic use of renewable energy and that the transition to circular economy is not only achievable but beneficial for both the global environment and local communities. I would like to congratulate everyone involved that has made these projects possible.”

The awards celebrate the energy projects, initiatives, individuals and the companies that have changed the way we use energy in the Middle East. In addition, it recognizes the leading achievements within oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals and utilities in the region.

About ENGIE in Saudi Arabia

ENGIE has been present in the region for more than 30 years. ENGIE develops its activities in partnership with Saudi actors on energy production, seawater desalination, district cooling, energy efficiency services and high value-added facilities management. We have 2000 employees and over USD 7.9 Billion of capital investment in the Kingdom. ENGIE generates 7600 MW of power, equivalent to 10% of the installed capacity of Saudi Arabia and produces 176 MIGD of desalinated water per day, equivalent to 11% of market production.

About ENGIE Group

Our group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. Together with our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by our purpose (“raison d’être”), we reconcile economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on our key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to our customers.

Turnover in 2020: 55.8 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Eurozone 120/ Europe 120/ France 20, MSCI EMU ESG, MSCI Europe ESG, Euro Stoxx 50 ESG, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG, and Stoxx Global 1800 ESG).

