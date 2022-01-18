Integrated facilities management services provider, Emrill, has announced annual new contract wins and renewals of over US$90M, with a number of projects being won in new sectors, demonstrating the organisation's successful expansion during 2021.

Strengthening its position within the residential sector, Emrill secured a three-year facilities management contract with Arada, marking the organisation's largest contract win to date in Sharjah. Emrill also expanded into target markets, winning contracts within education, entertainment and leisure, and hospitality sectors. In addition to new contract awards, Emrill secured contract renewals for integrated facilities management, technical and security services, as well as soft services, including cleaning, with existing clients across a diverse range of sectors.

Commenting on the company's performance, Suzie Shadbolt, Emrill's commercial director, said: "While Emrill consistently updates and adapts services and methodologies to meet the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has also strived to introduce innovations and integrate digital technologies over the past twelve months. It is this commitment to pushing boundaries and remaining future-ready that has enabled Emrill to offer bespoke facilities management services that meet our clients' evolving requirements and expectations."

2021 saw Emrill launch a TechCompanion app to provide technicians operating on-site with a multi-purpose tool offering guidance from subject matter experts, training and maintenance manuals accessible from any device. In addition, Emrill also rolled out an IoT-based infrastructure programme, utilising sensors and cloud-based data to increase automation and efficiencies.

Shadbolt explained the importance of future-proofing any business to ensure continued commercial success: "While technology will never replace people or the expertise they bring to the business, digitalisation is allowing us to more efficiently allocate resources, including people, to provide the best-value services to our clients. Technology is making it possible to utilise roaming teams across multiple contracts, decrease manual data collection and use data to create predictive maintenance schedules that vastly reduce the risk of downtime and equipment failure."

Expanding its offering to existing and new clients, Emrill has launched two new divisions in 2021. Emrill Consultancy (EMCO) was established to provide facilities management consultancy services across the entire lifecycle of a property or development, from design review in the pre-construction phase of a project to asset handover and condition surveys. Emrill Interiors offers bespoke fit-out, design and refurbishment works, providing all trades required to successfully deliver projects with skill and expertise.

Philippa Carman, head of business development at Emrill, attributed the company's success to its commitment to quality and its offering of total facilities management, saying: "Beyond the introduction of new technologies and services, the continued success of Emrill is a credit to its people. In addition to rolling out training programmes dedicated to ensuring our people can continue to carry out their roles competently, confidently and safely, Emrill has created a culture in which every employee feels empowered to make a difference and take ownership. This commitment to quality and getting things right the first time, every time, plays a significant role in Emrill's ability to create and maintain strong value partnerships with each client and has enabled us to continuously improve the organisation's performance year-on-year."

