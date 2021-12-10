New York: The leading Saudi solar panel manufacturer, Desert Technologies, signed a trade agreement with the American company "Essentra" to export Saudi-made solar panels to their projects in the United States.

An announcement made by the company stated that the agreement was signed during the Saudi Export Trade Mission, and places Desert Technologies in an advantageous position in the American market, boosting its placement in producing and manufacturing solar panels internationally.

The announcement also mentioned that their Jeddah-stationed factory began its activities in 2011, and its production line is currently up to date with the latest technologies used internationally in the manufacture of Solar Panels.

Eng. Majid Al-Rifaie, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Desert Technologies made a statement on this occasion saying that the participation of the Desert Technologies Factory in the Trade Mission is part of the company's geographical expansion in its exports. Adding that this partnership gives their products access to the American market which is an active market is solar energy, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Eng. Al-Rifaie expressed his company's goal to achieve tangible improvements in exports by targeting new markets and increasing the Saudi solar panel exports to many Arab, African and European markets. Noting that there are many opportunities to increase exports to the American market.

About DT:

Desert Technologies (DT) provides PV solar energy products & solutions for commercial, industrial, NGOs and government clients. DT’s range of PV solar products includes on and off-grid systems, battery storage systems, hybrid solutions, solar streetlights, solar home systems & kits and EV infrastructure systems to cover the full spectrum of the solar market. DT has successfully established itself as an IPP player from this region and has executed five utility-scale projects to date with their strategic partners. Headquartered in KSA, the company operates globally and is an independent fully integrated PV solar energy platform with a proven track record as a PV developer, EPC and O&M contractor and PV solar panel & product manufacturer through its 110MW capacity factory in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). For more information, visit https://desert-technologies.com/

