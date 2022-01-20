(Washington, D.C.) – Dentons Global Advisors-Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), leaders in global strategic advisory, announce the addition of a new Senior Vice President and new Senior Advisor. Erik Brattberg has joined as Senior Vice President with the Europe & Eurasia practice and Ahmed Khalil joins as Senior Advisor with the Middle East & North Africa practice.



Erik Brattberg was most recently Director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he led major initiatives related to U.S.-European Union dialogue on topics including China, technology, and climate. Previously, he worked on Europe issues as Director for Special Projects and Senior Fellow at the McCain Institute for International Leadership; Ron Asmus Policy Entrepreneur Fellow at the German Marshall Fund; Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security; and a Visiting Fellow at European Policy Centre in Brussels. He has advised companies, investors, and non-profits, including while with Oxford Analytica and Spitzberg Partners. Mr. Brattberg is regularly cited in major media outlets in the U.S. and Europe.



“Erik brings outstanding experience and relationships on both sides of the Atlantic, and we are thrilled that he has joined us,” said James O’Brien, Vice Chair and lead of the firm’s Europe & Eurasia practice. “His deep knowledge of the European policy and business landscapes will be of tremendous value to our clients.”



Ahmed Khalil comes to the firm with decades of experience working in consumer electronics, IT, telecom, fintech, and real estate across the Middle East and Africa. Based in Europe, he has held senior management positions at companies including Lenovo, Toshiba, and Network International, helping to grow their business in challenging emerging markets while navigating complicated regulatory landscapes.



“Drawing on years of high-level experience across a range of important sectors, Ahmed offers our clients extraordinary expertise on doing business in a complicated and changing region,” said Prem Kumar, Principal and lead of the firm’s Middle East & North Africa practice. “We are delighted to welcome him to our team.”

-Ends-



Dentons Global Advisors - Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG) is the premier global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm. We help clients understand and successfully navigate the intersection of public, private, and social sectors in international markets. Our worldwide team has served clients in more than 120 countries. To learn more, visit www.albrightstonebridge.com



Dentons Global Advisors is an expert-led advisory firm that provides integrated solutions for clients in an increasingly complex, regulated, and interconnected business environment. Comprising Albright Stonebridge Group, Interel, and a deep bench of communications and strategy consultants, we help clients engage with governments and regulatory bodies, navigate public disclosures and transactions within the private and capital markets, and manage their reputations through critical moments of change, challenge, or opportunity. Our relationship with Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, means clients can draw upon integrated legal expertise and strategic advisory services when and where they need them. To learn more, visit www.dentonsglobaladvisors.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022