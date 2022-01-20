PHOTO
(Washington, D.C.) – Dentons Global Advisors-Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), leaders in global strategic advisory, announce the addition of a new Senior Vice President and new Senior Advisor. Erik Brattberg has joined as Senior Vice President with the Europe & Eurasia practice and Ahmed Khalil joins as Senior Advisor with the Middle East & North Africa practice.
Erik Brattberg was most recently Director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he led major initiatives related to U.S.-European Union dialogue on topics including China, technology, and climate. Previously, he worked on Europe issues as Director for Special Projects and Senior Fellow at the McCain Institute for International Leadership; Ron Asmus Policy Entrepreneur Fellow at the German Marshall Fund; Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security; and a Visiting Fellow at European Policy Centre in Brussels. He has advised companies, investors, and non-profits, including while with Oxford Analytica and Spitzberg Partners. Mr. Brattberg is regularly cited in major media outlets in the U.S. and Europe.
“Erik brings outstanding experience and relationships on both sides of the Atlantic, and we are thrilled that he has joined us,” said James O’Brien, Vice Chair and lead of the firm’s Europe & Eurasia practice. “His deep knowledge of the European policy and business landscapes will be of tremendous value to our clients.”
Ahmed Khalil comes to the firm with decades of experience working in consumer electronics, IT, telecom, fintech, and real estate across the Middle East and Africa. Based in Europe, he has held senior management positions at companies including Lenovo, Toshiba, and Network International, helping to grow their business in challenging emerging markets while navigating complicated regulatory landscapes.
“Drawing on years of high-level experience across a range of important sectors, Ahmed offers our clients extraordinary expertise on doing business in a complicated and changing region,” said Prem Kumar, Principal and lead of the firm’s Middle East & North Africa practice. “We are delighted to welcome him to our team.”
-Ends-
Dentons Global Advisors - Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG) is the premier global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm. We help clients understand and successfully navigate the intersection of public, private, and social sectors in international markets. Our worldwide team has served clients in more than 120 countries. To learn more, visit www.albrightstonebridge.com
Dentons Global Advisors is an expert-led advisory firm that provides integrated solutions for clients in an increasingly complex, regulated, and interconnected business environment. Comprising Albright Stonebridge Group, Interel, and a deep bench of communications and strategy consultants, we help clients engage with governments and regulatory bodies, navigate public disclosures and transactions within the private and capital markets, and manage their reputations through critical moments of change, challenge, or opportunity. Our relationship with Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, means clients can draw upon integrated legal expertise and strategic advisory services when and where they need them. To learn more, visit www.dentonsglobaladvisors.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.