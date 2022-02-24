The longlist of restaurant nominations across 21 categories has been unveiled and voting is now open to the public

The Deliveroo UAE Restaurant Awards 2022 will be held virtually online in March

UAE: Deliveroo, the leading food-delivery company, has today announced its first annual Restaurant Awards in the UAE, revealing over 400 amazing restaurants from across the country that have been longlisted as a part of 21 award categories. Deliveroo is the first aggregator to launch its own restaurant awards in the UAE.

Originally launched in the UK in 2019, followed by Singapore, the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards, UAE edition, will celebrate thousands of local restaurants available on the app that continue to push the boundaries of F&B in the region. From today, the public can vote for their favorite restaurants in the longlist and help to crown 21 restaurants as winners.

Deliveroo has identified 21 award categories to showcase the best of food delivery available to customers on the platform including Best Burger, Best Asian, Best Pizza, Best Middle Eastern, Best Fried Chicken, Best Homegrown, Best Dessert, Best Italian, Best Plant-Based, Best Editions Restaurant, Most-Loved Chain, Best Newcomer, Best Coffee, Best Fine Dining, Best Healthy Restaurant, Best Family Restaurant, Best Value Eats, Best Delivery-Only Brand, Best Japanese, Best Poke, and Restaurant of The Year.

There are 20 restaurant partners for each category based on metrics such as performance and popularity, total number of orders, total number of repeat orders, and star rating on the app.

In addition to the 21 award categories that will purely rely on customer voting, Deliveroo has also announced an additional category: Best Restaurant Voted By Riders. For the Best Restaurant Voted By Riders, considering riders are the ones who interact the most with restaurant partners, the food delivery service wanted to invite them to participate in the awards by crowning their own winner. Riders lie at the heart of Deliveroo, and the food delivery service continuously takes it upon themselves to ensure their riders’ wellbeing, happiness, and safety.

For The Restaurant of the Year Award, customers will be able to vote for their favorite restaurants meaning any brand on the platform has a chance to win, no matter how big or small. The chosen winner will then be selected and announced by a panel of presenters that will be revealed in the near future.

How Can Deliveroo Customers Get Involved?

From the 23rd until the first week of March, during the first round of voting, foodies are invited to vote for their favorite restaurants while standing a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro. During the first week of March, Deliveroo will reveal the top five restaurants that have been shortlisted in each category, as voted for by customers. Voting will re-open again for one final chance to vote for the winners of each category, which will be announced in late March during the virtual Deliveroo Restaurant Awards held on Deliveroo’s Instagram and Twitter channels.

The food-delivery company encourages restaurants and customers to vote and tune-in to see which restaurants will be crowned as winners.

Anis Harb, GM, Deliveroo GCC said, “We are excited to announce our first-ever Restaurant Awards in the UAE, paying tribute to our incredible restaurant partners. Great food lies at the very heart of Deliveroo, and these awards are our chance to celebrate all the fantastic work that restaurants continue to put in every day. We’re calling on the public to celebrate their favorite restaurants by casting your vote and supporting these great businesses.”

Deliveroo’s Restaurant Awards website can be seen here: http://uae.deliveroorestaurantawards.com/

This contains all restaurants and categories as well as offers members of the public a chance to vote for their preferred restaurant and a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro.

Voting Timeline:

23rd February - Longlist goes live and voting opens for the public

- Longlist goes live and voting opens for the public Beginning of March - Voting closes temporarily

- Voting closes temporarily Beginning of March - Shortlist revealed and voting re-opens - presenters announced

- Shortlist revealed and voting re-opens - presenters announced Mid-March - Voting closes

- Voting closes End of March - Restaurant Awards takes place on Deliveroo’s Instagram channel (@Deliveroo_ae) and all winners revealed

Full list of 2022 categories below:

Best Burger

Best Asian

Best Pizza

Best Middle Eastern

Best Fried Chicken

Best Homegrown

Best Dessert

Best Italian

Best Plant-Based

Best Editions Restaurant

Most-Loved Chain

Best Newcomer

Best Coffee

Best Fine Dining

Best Healthy Restaurant

Best Family Restaurant

Best Value Eats

Best Delivery-Only Brand

Best Japanese

Best Poke

Restaurant of The Year

Best Restaurant Voted By Riders

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 148,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as 180,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with around 2,000 employees in offices around the globe.

Deliveroo operates in nearly 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

