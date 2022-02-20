Abu Dhabi - The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi celebrates the World Day of Social Justice, which was declared by the International Labor Organization of the United Nations on 20 February, and this year comes under the theme "Achieving Social Justice through Formal Employment".

On this occasion, His Excellency Mohamed Hilal AlBalooshi, Executive Director - Office of Strategic Affairs, at DCD, said: "Under the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE pursues achieving social justice, well-being and a decent standard of living for citizens and residents of the country.” H.E. AlBalooshi stressed that DCD aspires to achieve social justice for all members of society, supporting needy groups and encouraging community participation and volunteer work.

AlBalooshi added: "The celebration of the World Day of Social Justice urges us to build a sound community environment that guarantees parity and equality, improves employment conditions and benefits, and introduces sustainable programmes to enhance social welfare and increase productivity. It also encourages us to activate the policy of social inclusion and compliance with the highest standards of quality and professionalism, in line with the aspirations of community members and sustainable development.”

H.E. Mohamed stated that the unique characteristics of Abu Dhabi, as a place to live, work, visit as a tourist, and invest, makes it one of the most capable cities to achieve social justice and improve living standards for all members of society. He also pointed that DCD strives to support and stimulate investments and innovation in the social sector, raise awareness on the importance of participation and contribution to the society by various social components, in addition to contributing to setting policies and laying the foundations to build a responsible community that embraces innovation and initiates action.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 7 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

