Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, has announced the strategic expansion of its public data center (DC) infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Middle East’s dynamic digital economy. This move enhances the availability of Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) in the region and supports growing customer demand for secure, scalable cloud solutions that align with local compliance and data sovereignty requirements.

As digital transformation accelerates across the Kingdom, Zscaler’s expanded infrastructure ensures lower latency, improved performance, and full alignment with Saudi Arabia’s regulatory landscape. The data center investment allows organizations across the region to embrace cloud-first strategies with greater confidence, enabling seamless, secure access to applications and data - regardless of user location.

“We’re deeply invested in the Middle East’s digital future,” said Saeed Agha, Vice President of Emerging Markets at Zscaler. “Our growing presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a reflection of our commitment to helping organizations adopt Zero Trust architecture at scale, while assuring to meet the highest standards of data privacy, sovereignty, and operational resilience.”

Zscaler’s approach is anchored in three core pillars:

Data Localization & Customer Control: Zscaler adheres to strict Privacy by Design principles. Customer content is not stored, logs are tokenized and encrypted, and logging data is retained only as long as necessary - within preferred geographies.

Zscaler adheres to strict Privacy by Design principles. Customer content is not stored, logs are tokenized and encrypted, and logging data is retained only as long as necessary - within preferred geographies. Transparency & Government Access: Zscaler maintains a firm stance on transparency. In 2024, the company received 91 government requests for user data and disclosed none - reinforcing its customer-first data protection philosophy.

Zscaler maintains a firm stance on transparency. In 2024, the company received 91 government requests for user data and disclosed none - reinforcing its customer-first data protection philosophy. Built for Resilience: Zscaler’s global cloud infrastructure is engineered with multi-layered failover, disaster recovery, and service continuity, ensuring businesses remain securely connected even during outages or disruptions.

With over 150 data centers globally - including an expanding footprint in Saudi Arabia - Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform enables organizations to securely connect users, workloads, and devices across distributed environments, all while reducing risk and complexity.

This latest milestone follows Zscaler’s successful presence at LEAP 2025 and further strengthens its position as the trusted security partner for governments, enterprises, and critical sectors across the Middle East.

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

