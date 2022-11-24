DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, has opened a new Innovation Hub in Dubai to showcase the company’s advanced technologies, surgical robotics and implants to healthcare customers.

“Our customers can now get close to our solutions and better understand how Zimmer Biomet’s technology and data can improve healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes,” said Mr. Wilfred van Zuilen, President, Zimmer Biomet EMEA.

In January, Zimmer Biomet opened a new office in Dubai to serve increasing demand from hospitals and clinics in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT).

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of the Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC, said: “Dubai is on the fast track to becoming a primary healthcare destination. Digital transformation and innovation of medical technology are allowing Dubai to raise the bar for healthcare excellence, especially with the new R&D Program boosting those efforts. Dubai Science Park is playing a key part in this ambition. Our community of leading science, biotechnology, and biopharmaceutical companies are enhancing the sector with advanced technologies and research fields, and the new innovation hub by Zimmer Biomet will strengthen Dubai's impact.”

“Zimmer Biomet’s Dubai Innovation Hub is the next step in our investment in the region, and it demonstrates our commitment to helping customers maintain momentum during a transformative period in healthcare,” said Erik Antos, Vice President, Zimmer Biomet Emerging Markets.

“At the Dubai Innovation Hub, customers will learn more about the increasing expectations of patients for personal and connected digital experiences, and how we deliver data-driven insights that help increase efficiency, alleviate pain for patients, and improve the quality of life for people around the world,” said Mr. Antos.

A central part of the company’s offering, ZBEdge combines multiple Zimmer Biomet technologies, implants and services to offer a unique medtech platform in orthopaedics.

“ZBEdge, Zimmer Biomet’s suite of integrated digital technologies, robotics, implants and consultancy services now have the power to work together, gathering and sharing data across the whole patient pathway,” said Farah Hamdan, General Manager, Zimmer Biomet MENAT.

In the pursuit for optimized care, surgeons and care teams can make decisions for individual patients with data-derived clinical insights and precise technologies, in the operating room and at every other phase of care.

ZBEdge can help to improve efficiency by connecting technologies, streamlining communication and automating workflows. Care teams benefit from real-time understanding of their hospital’s performance and are in a better position to realize opportunities to unlock efficiencies and optimize outcomes.

“By connecting Zimmer Biomet digital technologies, robotics, implants and services, we aim to empower surgeons, administrators and patients with solutions that are smarter, faster, and better,” said Ms. Hamdan.

The MENAT region is an important customer base for Zimmer Biomet, with a significant uptick in interest and adoption of its healthcare technologies over the past 10 years.

-Ends-

About the Company

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Zimmer Biomet Dubai​

Dubai Science Park Towers

Office 801-802S, Al Barsha South 2 Dubai UAE

www.zimmerbiomet.com

Media

Melinda de Boer

Melinda.deBoer@zimmerbiomet.com