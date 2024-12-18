Dubai’s overall property exceeded AED 40 billion

The Hub Residences has generated strong interest, with 85% of units already presold ahead of next week’s official launch

Dubai’s off-plan transaction surged 30% year-on-year

Dubai, UAE – ZāZEN Properties, a leading sustainable, homegrown and award-winning real estate property developer in the UAE, announces that its latest development, The Hub Residences, launches next week. The new development has already secured very high interest amongst buyers and is expected to be sold out in the next few days. The Hub Residences, a modern community offering a redefined living experience through exceptional design and connected lifestyle amenities. The launch coincides with Dubai’s thriving off-plan market, which recorded an impressive 46% year-on-year increase in transaction volume in November [1]. Over the past five years, transaction volumes have steadily risen, highlighting the city’s enduring appeal and resilience.

Madhav Dhar, COO and Founding Member of ZāZEN Properties, commented: "Dubai’s real estate market continues to redefine global benchmarks, with record-breaking growth across the off-plan segment. The Hub Residences exemplifies our vision to create homes that harmonise sustainability, luxury, and community living. This development reflects the dynamic demand for thoughtfully designed spaces that cater to modern lifestyles while embracing sustainability.”

This new ten-story mid-rise building is strategically located in Al Furjan, one of Dubai's most popular residential districts. Just a one-minute walk from the Al Furjan Metro Station, The Hub Residences by ZāZEN Properties (RERA Project Number 3419), offers unparalleled connectivity, with Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport only 25 minutes away, DIFC and Downtown Dubai reachable in 20 minutes, and popular destinations like JBR Beach and Dubai Marina just 10 minutes away.

Designed to cater to modern urban lifestyles, The Hub Residences features 105 meticulously crafted units, blending Vastu principles with contemporary design to create harmonious living spaces. Among these are five exclusive Townhouse Apartments – dual-level residences spanning approximately 2,500 square feet each, complete with private gardens and pools. These homes combine the luxury of a townhouse with the convenience of a premium apartment building, offering world-class amenities such as a rooftop deck, BBQ area, infinity pool, and lush green spaces. Spanning an impressive 230,000 square feet of built-up area, The Hub Residences is LEED-certified, ensuring sustainability, minimal environmental impact, and well-being-focused design.

With a focus on delivering community-centric living, The Hub Residences provides proximity to key amenities such as schools, shopping centers, parks, and beaches, making it a perfect choice for families and professionals. ZāZEN Properties has consistently delivered exceptional results, achieving an average rental yield of 10% and capital appreciation between 20-40% across its projects. The Hub Residences is already 85% pre-sold, reflecting strong market confidence with the official launch set to take place next week.

With three developments in its portfolio – ZāZEN One in JVT, ZāZEN Gardens in Al Furjan, and ZāZEN Ivy in Al Furjan – ZāZEN Properties’ sustainable-first offering has only just begun reshaping the UAE’s residential landscape. The company is set to announce its project in Al Furjan in the coming week, adding to its rapidly growing portfolio of projects that provide investors and end-users with a community-centric, premium living experience.

About ZāZEN Properties:

ZāZEN Properties is reimagining community living in Dubai. With a focus on crafting modern residences that prioritize high quality & community focused living spaces. The sustainable real estate developer is dedicated to fostering vibrant communities where people from all walks of life can grow and thrive.

The company's impressive portfolio showcases award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in JVT and ZāZEN Gardens in Furjan, both of which have redefined standards in design and sustainability. Additionally, ZāZEN Gardens stands out as the UAE’s first LEED Gold certified residential project and has won the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year award, at the NDTV Ultimate Reality Awards. ZāZEN One has set a benchmark in the Jumeirah Village area, winning multiple accolades, including the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year in 2022 and the Residential Real Estate Project of the Year 2022-2023 at the International Property Awards. Recently, the ZāZEN brand secured two wins at the Arabian Property Awards and Sustainable Development of the Year at the World Realty Congress Awards. Additionally, the ZāZEN brand was featured among the Top 10 Green Developers, the Top 25 Developers in the Middle East, and the Top 50 Developers in the GCC by Construction Week in 2023 and 2024.

Looking ahead, projects like ZāZEN Ivy, set to rise beside ZāZEN Gardens and The Hub Residences, promise to uphold this legacy, seamlessly blending modern design, quality, sustainability, and affordability. Drawing on a wealth of experience and expertise, ZāZEN Properties is committed to delivering excellence across all aspects of its developments with a clear mission: to build high quality, community focused, sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, and adding value to Dubai’s residential landscape.

