8,816 real estate sales transactions worth AED 25.8 billion were recorded in October

Dubai’s off-plan segment has seen 130% growth in the first six months of 2022

Dubai, UAE: ZāZEN Properties, a leading sustainable property developer in the UAE, will officially launch sales for its newest project, ZāZEN Gardens, next week. This LEED-Gold-certified development in Al Furjan is currently under construction and sales are expected to follow a similar trajectory to that of ZāZEN One, the homegrown brand’s flagship project which was completed in January 2022 and sold out in a matter of months.

High demand for off-plan real estate projects spurred 130% growth in Dubai’s preconstruction segment over the first six months of 2022[1]. Furthermore, 8,816 sales transactions worth AED 25.8 billion were recorded in October to reflect the highest value of transactions in a decade[2]. The official launch of ZāZEN Gardens is adding to this momentum to help the UAE close out the year strong as the Qatar World Cup (QWC) and the holiday season continues to see a record number of visitors into Dubai and is projected to inject further investment into the country’s economy.

ZāZEN Gardens is a first-of-its-kind development and the only residential project with LEED Gold certification and Well-Being integration at its core. Due for handover in April 2024, the project consists of 159 units with apartments spanning from 824 to 1,612 square feet, with two retail outlets on the ground floor that cater to the Al Furjan community. Moreover, through its sustainable practices, ZāZEN Gardens is also aligning with some of the country’s key initiatives including Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan and UAE Net Zero 2050, and the upcoming COP28 which has seen support from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who has cited it as the most important event to be hosted by the nation in 2023[3].

Upon the project’s completion, around 470 metric tons of carbon emissions will be reduced annually, which is equivalent to the planting of 12,147 trees. The development will also boast 35,000 square feet of landscaping, multiple recycling stations, EV charging stations, and solar panels on the rooftop which will help reduce common area service charges for owners. Along with providing high quality finishing and world class amenities, now synonymous with the ZāZEN brand, ZāZEN Gardens will deliver a sustainably built development that not only minimizes its carbon footprint but also provides the healthiest environment for families to grow.

Madhav Dhar, Co-Founder, and COO of ZāZEN Properties said: “We are excited to announce that the sales launch of our second development will officially be underway next week. Building on the success of our flagship project, ZāZEN One, which saw great success due to our ability to balance sustainability with high quality, spacious residences that also offer world class amenities. We were the first in the market to develop such a project and with ZāZEN Gardens, we are continuing to deliver something unique in a crowded market, that not only takes into account how people live, but also how they grow in their homes. We believe this provides even more added value to investors and end users alike. Off-plan properties have long been smart and effective investments, and this is becoming increasingly apparent in the UAE over recent months. The market is still hot, but undervalued versus similar global cities. So if you haven’t already stepped into real estate in Dubai - now is the time to do it. The Qatar World Cup and the holiday season, coupled with the ease of getting UAE residency for individuals and families, is expected to drive prices higher in the coming months, and the value that ZāZEN Gardens provides, both from a financial perspective and an environmental one, is unparalleled in the Al Furjan community.”

All sales enquiries for ZāZEN Gardens can be routed through their primary sales partner, One Broker Group (OBG). OBG is a leading real estate brokerage company that provides professional, transparent, and personalized service across the UAE. For more information, please call or WhatsApp the team at +971 50 170 9376.

About ZāZEN Properties:

Launched in 2018, ZāZEN Properties is building unique sustainable residential developments in established communities of Dubai, catering to the mid-market segment consumer and providing a ‘community within a building.’

ZāZEN Properties’ flagship development, ZāZEN One, located in JVT, was delivered in January 2022 and has been repeatedly nominated for its design and sustainability efforts, recently receiving the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year Award at the 2022 Sustainability Innovation Awards and the Best Residential Development Award at the Arabian Property Awards 2022. As a result, units at ZāZEN One sold out within 6 months with residents occupying and enjoying the vast number of amenities.

ZāZEN Properties continues to push the boundaries between design, sustainability, affordability, and community living, with the ultimate goal of helping people in Dubai live better. Construction for the sustainable developer’s newest project is underway; off-plan sales for ZāZEN Gardens will commence in November 2022, and a show unit and sales centre will be at the project site.

