Cairo: Vodafone Egypt has announced a strategic partnership with TapTap Send, one of the world’s leading international remittance platforms, enabling instant and secure money transfers from more than 30 countries directly to Vodafone Cash wallets in Egypt. The partnership aligns with Vodafone Egypt’s strategy to simplify digital payments and services, while reinforcing Vodafone Cash’s position as the most trusted digital wallet for international remittances in the Egyptian market. It also supports financial inclusion efforts and serves millions of families who rely on transfers from relatives abroad, particularly in the UK, EU, USA, UAE, Canada, and Australia.

Through this partnership, Egyptians living in the covered countries can send money to their families in Egypt more quickly and conveniently, through direct transfers to Vodafone Cash wallets without the need to visit banks or depend on traditional remittance channels. The agreement also includes joint commercial and awareness campaigns aimed at accelerating adoption and positioning this digital channel as a preferred everyday solution for sending and receiving funds.

The partnership comes amid strong growth in Egyptian remittances. According to Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) data, remittances from Egyptians working abroad reached a record high in 2025, rising by 40.5% to approximately USD 41.5 billion, compared to USD 29.6 billion in 2024. In addition, remittances during the first half of fiscal year 2025/2026 increased by 29.6% to approximately USD 22.1 billion, compared to USD 17.1 billion during the same period in 2024.

Kareem Eid, Chief Commercial Officer at Vodafone Egypt, said: “Our partnership with Taptap Send reflects our role as a trusted partner that places customer aspirations at the heart of everything we do. We remain committed to building strategic alliances that meet these expectations and enhance the value we deliver. This collaboration further strengthens Vodafone Cash’s position as the largest and most widely used electronic wallet for receiving international remittances in Egypt, while offering a seamless digital experience that responds to our customers’ evolving lifestyles.”

“Beyond being a lifestyle partner, this alliance underscores Vodafone’s role in advancing the digital financial ecosystem and empowering millions to manage their money with greater ease and security. It reflects our continued commitment to leading financial inclusion in Egypt and delivering innovative solutions that exceed market expectations.” He added.

Ahmed Khalil, General Manager of Taptap Send for Egypt and the Levant, said: “Egypt is one of our key markets and is witnessing remarkable growth, in line with the Central Bank of Egypt’s efforts to increase remittances through formal channels and promote financial inclusion. Simplicity lies at the heart of our product, and our customers trust us to provide a fast and seamless digital experience.

This partnership with Vodafone Egypt is a strong reflection of the synergy between our two brands in delivering flexible and impactful solutions. We will continue to build on our partnership with Vodafone Egypt, as well as with local banks and financial institutions, to provide the Egyptian diaspora with a fast, convenient, and secure way to send money home.”

Vodafone Cash remains committed to maximizing value for customers receiving international remittances. Throughout the year, customers enjoy tangible benefits, including cashback offers and major prizes such as cash draws of up to EGP 100,000, doubling your received remittance values, and Filling your wallet up to EGP 200,000.

In addition, Vodafone Cash launched a special Ramadan offer, which continues beyond the holy month, giving customers who receive international remittances the opportunity to win a unique prize: Vodafone Cash will arrange and cover flights for their loved ones abroad, bringing them back home to Egypt for a long-awaited reunion. This initiative highlights the human dimension of remittances and their important role in bringing families together.

Senders can transfer funds to Vodafone Cash with zero additional fees through the Taptap Send app.

New users can also receive an extra balance by using the promo code VFCASH on their first transfer via Taptap Send. Vodafone Cash offers recipients a flexible and rewarding experience, allowing them to withdraw cash, transfer funds to other wallets, pay merchants, settle bills, cash out from more than 450k+ Vodafone cash partnersor recharge airtime.

This partnership reflects Vodafone Cash’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric financial solutions. It empowers individuals and families through faster and safer services in one of the most socially and economically impactful sectors: international remittances. The service further reinforces Vodafone Cash’s market leadership as Egypt’s largest e-wallet, accounting for approximately 55% of the total number of mobile wallets, 78% of the total number of transactions, and 81% of the total transaction value in the market as of Q2 2025.

About Vodafone Egypt

Vodafone Egypt is a leader in the telecommunications sector, focused on shaping the digital future with customers at the center of everything it does. Over the past 25 years, the company has invested more than EGP 100 billion to transform the lives of over 53 million customers, supported by a dedicated team of 10,000 employees. Vodafone Egypt offers innovative products designed to deliver a seamless digital experience. It was the first to launch a mobile wallet, Vodafone Cash, which has simplified the lives of more than 25 million citizens. Since 2003, the Vodafone Egypt Foundation for Community Development has invested EGP 700 million in projects that have positively impacted more than 11 million Egyptians. Vodafone Egypt continues to leverage advanced technology to enhance connectivity, support business development, and contribute to building sustainable communities. For more information, visit https://web.vodafone.com.eg/en/home or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.