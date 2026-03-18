Egypt, Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Cloudcom to expand the reach of its Business Chat solution. Through this collaboration, Cloudcom will deliver Truecaller’s Business Chat to enterprises across Egypt, representing a significant step toward modernizing and elevating business-to-consumer communication.

At the core of this partnership lies a shared ambition to move beyond the constraints of traditional SMS. By harnessing Truecaller’s Business Chat, enterprises can now connect with millions of active users through secure, verified, and immersive rich-media conversations seamlessly integrating images, videos, and documents to deliver more meaningful and impactful engagement

“Our partnership with Cloudcom marks a significant step forward in simplifying and elevating business communication for enterprises across Egypt. By overcoming the constraints of traditional channels, this collaboration has the potential to redefine the country’s digital engagement landscape. We remain deeply committed to strengthening this partnership as we scale, united by a shared purpose to deliver greater value and more meaningful experiences for our users,” said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller.

“We are proud to partner with Truecaller to introduce Business Chat as a powerful new channel within cloudcom’s omnichannel ecosystem. As customer expectations continue to evolve, businesses in the Global level, leveraging communication channels that are not only trusted and secure, but also interactive and conversion-driven.

By integrating Truecaller Business Chat into our Omnichannel platform, we are enabling brands to go beyond traditional SMS delivering verified authentication, rich outbound notifications, and seamless customer engagement experiences within a single unified journey. This partnership strengthens our commitment to helping enterprises connect with their customers at the right moment, through the right channel, with the right message.

Together with Truecaller, we are evolving the digital communication strategic approach,” said Shady Aziz, COO, cloudcom.

Transforming Customer Engagement

Truecaller Business Chat represents a powerful evolution beyond conventional text messaging—engineered to deliver superior ROI and a seamless user experience:

Trust at First Glance

Every message is delivered with a Verified Sender Identity, displaying the brand name, logo, and Green Verified Badge. This authenticated presence significantly reduces the likelihood of messages being ignored or flagged as spam.

Every message is delivered with a Verified Sender Identity, displaying the brand name, logo, and Green Verified Badge. This authenticated presence significantly reduces the likelihood of messages being ignored or flagged as spam. The Power of Rich Media

Breaking free from the limitations of 160 characters, businesses can share visual summaries, invoices, boarding passes, and promotional videos—offering instant context, clarity, and relevance.

Breaking free from the limitations of 160 characters, businesses can share visual summaries, invoices, boarding passes, and promotional videos—offering instant context, clarity, and relevance. Action-Driven Connectivity

With built-in One-Tap Calls to Action (CTAs), the platform eliminates friction, enabling users to copy OTPs, track orders, and complete web check-ins effortlessly.

With built-in One-Tap Calls to Action (CTAs), the platform eliminates friction, enabling users to copy OTPs, track orders, and complete web check-ins effortlessly. Smart, Priority Notifications

Time-sensitive updates such as OTPs and flight information are highlighted as “Sticky Notifications,” ensuring they remain prominently visible at the top of the chat interface for immediate access.

The solution is designed to support the complete customer lifecycle from delivering secure, fraud-resistant OTPs to enabling seamless bill payments and interactive feedback collection. By uniting Cloudcom’s extensive market reach with Truecaller’s advanced technology, brands are empowered to deliver communication experiences that are more visible, more trusted, and more actionable.

About Truecaller

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users worldwide, with more than one billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

About Cloudcom

cloudcom is a leading omnichannel CPaaS and Mobile Identity platform enabling enterprises to orchestrate secure, data-driven customer engagement across the full lifecycle. By combining personalized communications (SMS, Email, WhatsApp, Push Notifications, social media), with advanced identity solutions including OTP, Network APIs, and password-less authentication, cloudcom helps businesses verify users, prevent fraud, and build trusted digital interactions yet personalized engagement powered by a robust Customer Data Platform, intelligent segmentation, multichannel campaign management, automated journeys, and AI-driven chat solutions,

cloudcom unifies engagement and authentication within one seamless ecosystem. With a strong presence regionally and growing globally, cloudcom empowers brands to deliver personalized, secure, and high-impact customer experiences at scale.

For further information, please contact:

Engy Emad

Media Relations Director

TRACCS Egypt

Email: engy.emad@traccs.ne