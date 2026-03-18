Muharraq, Kingdom of Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the addition of three more international destinations – Cairo (CAI), Casablanca (CMN) and Chennai (MAA) - to its temporary commercial network via King Fahad International Airport in Dammam (DMM), with more additions expected in the coming days.

Services to these new destinations complement the airline’s existing operations to London Heathrow (LHR), Mumbai (BOM), Bangkok (BKK), Frankfurt (FRA), and Nairobi (NBO), and will be available for travel until 28 March 2026.

Amid the temporary closure of Bahrain’s airspace, this initiative is in continuation of the airline’s ongoing efforts to maintain international connectivity to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

To facilitate travel, Gulf Air will provide transportation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and King Fahad International Airport in Dammam for passengers holding confirmed bookings on these flights.

Gulf Air will assist with Saudi transit visas exclusively to passengers travelling to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain using Gulf Air–arranged land transportation. Passengers whose final destination is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia must hold a valid visa arranged independently.

Passengers can book their flights through Gulf Air's website at gulfair.com or via the mobile app.

Passengers are advised to ensure they hold a confirmed booking prior to proceeding to Dammam for departure.

Flights to and from Bahrain International Airport remain temporarily suspended, and Gulf Air will resume regular scheduled services once the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs confirms the safe reopening of the Kingdom’s airspace.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the first national carrier in the GCC, was established in 1950. Today, the airline operates to more than 50 destinations across the GCC, Asia, Europe, America, and the Indian Subcontinent. Gulf Air has been recognized as a “Five-Star Major Airline” by APEX for the year 2026, and its fleet comprises 10 Boeing 787 aircraft and 34 Airbus A320/A321 aircraft.

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