New MOU will expand existing ZU-Oracle partnership and transform digital learning for students

Students & faculty to benefit from access to Oracle’s world leading technology and subject matter experts

New initiative part of Zayed University’s wider digital transformation plans as it rolls out its pioneering new strategy

Dubai: Zayed University and Oracle today announced the expansion of their partnership into innovative new technologies. A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at GITEX Global 2022 builds on Zayed University and Oracle’s existing 15-year partnership.

Commenting on the new agreement, Nadia Obaid AlQabanji, Director of Zayed University’s Information Technology Department, said: “Oracle and Zayed University have a strong relationship and shared ambition to provide students with access to world leading technologies in the digital learning space. Technology is at the heart of an innovation revolution which has been taking place in the higher education space and Zayed University is determined to remain ahead of the curve. The possibilities provided by artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and data science in the education sector are potentially transformational. The expansion of this agreement with Oracle ensures that Zayed University’s students and faculty will benefit from best-in-class infrastructure, services and software as we continue to roll out our exciting new strategy.”

Establishing partnerships and leveraging the expertise of industry leaders is a core pillar of Zayed University’s new strategy as it delivers world class education opportunities to its students. In line with the new strategy, this collaboration with Oracle will increase Zayed University student’s employment prospects when they graduate, as they will be equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the technology driven jobs of the future.

As part of the new agreement Oracle will support Zayed University on its digital transformation strategy in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain & data science, conduct workshops and training for ZU employees, review the University’s existing technology architecture and provide access to subject matter experts as required.

“Our agreement with Zayed University is intended to enhance digital literacy in the UAE’s educational space. By enabling students and educators with advanced technology resources and training programs, we aim to strengthen their knowledge, expertise and adaptability to build talent readiness for the digital economy,” said Cherian Varghese, Senior Vice President, Technology - Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Levant, Oracle.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Sherif Mousa, Acting Chief Administration and Financial Officer from Zayed University, and Cherian Varghese, Senior Vice President, Technology - Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Levant at Oracle, during their participation at the 42nd edition of world’s largest technology show.

Oracle, whose Eastern Central European and Middle East headquarters is in Dubai, has established itself as a leader in digital transformation during its more than 30 years in region.

