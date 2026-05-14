Sixty Emirati professionals and university students have taken part in the programme spanning three thematic areas: international relations; science, technology and sustainability; and arts, culture and architecture.

Participants are now working on capstone projects, translating insights into actionable proposals to strengthen UAE–India collaboration.

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Following immersive learning journeys to India, 60 Emirati professionals and university students have returned to the UAE to build on their experiences through the development of capstone projects.

Guided by Zayed Education Foundation’s mission to nurture purpose‑driven leaders, the UAE–India Leaders Program seeks to cultivate knowledge, perspective and connection across priority sectors shaping the future of both nations.

Participants were organised across three cohorts of 20, each centred on a distinct thematic focus: international relations; science, technology and sustainability; and arts, culture and architecture.

Their learning journeys were carefully curated to combine field engagement, expert dialogue, and high‑level exchanges with leaders and practitioners from government, academia, cultural institutions and civil society.

Cities visited included New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bangalore, with participants engaging with leading institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Technology, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and the Mumbai Stock Exchange. The group also visited the Jaipur Literature Festival, the Taj Mahal, and local marketplaces.

During their visit, the Emiratis also met representatives from the UAE Embassy in New Delhi and the UAE Consulate General in Mumbai, reinforcing the programme’s emphasis on diplomacy, dialogue and cross‑border understanding.

Through this exposure, the group gained a deeper appreciation of India’s political, economic, social and cultural landscape, while forming enduring professional relationships and creating new networks of exchange.

“Through this modality of immersive learning and cultural exchange, coupled with concrete deliverables in the form of strategic projects upon return, we are investing in a new generation of leaders imbued with compassion and curiosity to drive long-term impact in their communities. By connecting Emirati talent with influential voices across India’s government, private sector, academia, and cultural organisations, we are building enduring bridges that will strengthen UAE–India collaboration and empowering leaders to share shared solutions for the future,” said a Zayed Education Foundation spokesperson.

Now back in the UAE, participants are consolidating their learning and applying insights from the immersion phase to the development of capstone projects.

These projects are intended to generate thoughtful and practical proposals that contribute to strengthening UAE–India cooperation across policy, innovation, cultural exchange and economic collaboration, aligned with the UAE’s broader vision for international partnership and leadership development.

By combining immersive international exposure with structured learning and real‑world application, the UAE–India Leaders Program reflects Zayed Education Foundation’s commitment to developing principled, globally minded leaders who are equipped to navigate complexity, foster collaboration and contribute to a more connected future.

His Excellency Dr Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India, said the program “reflected the depth and ambition of the partnership” between the two countries.

“Having personally welcomed the participants during their time in India, it was inspiring to see their engagement across science and technology, arts and culture, and international relations,” he said. “As they move into the capstone phase, these emerging leaders are well positioned to contribute meaningfully to our shared future.”

Details of the next phase of the UAE–India Leaders Program will be shared through the Foundation’s official channels.

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ABOUT ZAYED EDUCATION FOUNDATION

The Zayed Education Foundation, which was launched with the support and oversight of the National Projects Office of the Presidential Court, invests in and connects purpose-driven young leaders from across the UAE, the Arab world and beyond, empowering them to shape a future rooted in values and service. Guided by the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Foundation redefines leadership through a distinctly regional lens – one that unites heritage with innovation and character with capability. Through transformative programs in education, leadership, research, and collaboration, it aims to empower 100,000 young people by 2035 to lead with integrity, empathy, and purpose.