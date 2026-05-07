Zain KSA, the leading digital services provider, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reporting revenues of SAR 2.66 billion and a net profit of SAR 201 million, compared to SAR 92.8 million in the same period last year. Excluding non-recurring profits, net profit growth stands at 11% compared to Q1 2025. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached SAR 804 million.

Zain KSA continues to build on its growth momentum, guided by a clear strategy, disciplined execution, and focused investment in expanding its 5G network. The company is also advancing its integrated solutions portfolio and digital services for individuals, businesses, and government entities, further strengthening its role in delivering innovative, more seamless digital experiences across Saudi Arabia.

In Q1 2026, Zain KSA reported increased demand for consumer services and Yaqoot, alongside positive returns on the company’s investments in adjacent markets through Tamam in fintech and Green Shield for Insurance Br Ltd (GSIB) in digital insurance (insurtech).

Commenting on the results, Zain KSA’s CEO, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman AlSadhan said: “We have strengthened our position as a leading provider of innovative digital services, driven by a well-defined strategy and a dedicated focus on evolving customer needs. We have designed digital solutions and services that address our local market’s requirements, keep pace with growing digital demand, and advance the Kingdom’s future readiness. The first quarter results mark another milestone in our journey to strengthen our financial position and maximize value for all stakeholders.”

“At Zain KSA, we believe our role in contributing to national development extends beyond digital services to creating lasting impact aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, particularly through our commitment to supporting national talent and promoting social development and sustainability. During the first quarter of this year, our efforts were recognized with an upgrade of our global climate disclosure rating to an ‘A’ score as per the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). As part of our commitment to national talent development, we signed an MoU with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to strengthen our cooperation in the empowerment, employment, and training of persons with disabilities. Additionally, we signed an MoU with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to increase women’s participation and build digital capabilities.”

“During Q1 2026, we continued to strengthen our corporate culture by reinforcing occupational health and safety standards for our employees. We were honored to receive the Labor Award 2025 for the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Leaders & Partners Category (Large and Mega Enterprises), a newly introduced track of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s initiative. This accolade recognizes Zain KSA’s integrated approach to building a safe workplace centered on employee health and safety. Also, in line with our strategic focus on social responsibility, we prioritized community engagement during the holy month of Ramadan, contributing to national social initiatives including Furijat, Ehsan, and Jood Housing.”

The Q1 2026 results follow Zain KSA’s achievement of its highest-ever annual revenues in 2025, which reached SAR 11 billion, up from SAR 10.4 billion the previous year. Net profit amounted to SAR 604 million in 2025.