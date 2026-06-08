Zain KSA, the leading digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dammam Airports. The partnership aims to enhance Dammam Airports’ digital infrastructure, strengthen its role in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector, and improve the traveler experience.

The agreement was signed today, June 7, 2026, at the headquarters of Dammam Airports at King Fahd International Airport by Eng. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hassany, Chief Executive Officer of Dammam Airports, and Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman AlSadhan, Chief Executive Officer of Zain KSA.

The MoU reflects Zain KSA’s strategy to support Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation and enable key economic sectors, with a focus on travel, transportation, and logistics. It also aligns with Dammam Airports’ commitment to cementing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global tourism and travel hub while introducing a leading model for airport services in the Eastern Province built on cutting-edge technologies and smart applications.

Zain KSA will explore the deployment of an integrated digital ecosystem for Dammam Airports backed by one of the Kingdom’s most advanced 5G networks. The ecosystem will leverage Zain Cloud’s services (which hold the highest service provider rating awarded by the Communications, Space and Technology Commission), along with Wi-Fi solutions, digital infrastructure, and technical and operational support. These solutions will underpin the digital operational environment across airports in the Eastern Province and enhance their future-readiness.

CEO of Zain KSA, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman AlSadhan said: “As we reinforce our role as a key enabler of digital transformation across the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of building a smart, diversified economy and a vibrant society led by national talent, our investments remain focused on three priorities. Scaling the impact of innovation across non-oil productive and service sectors to drive their performance and increase their economic contribution; advancing the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure; and delivering the best digital experience for users, which has always been at the heart of what we do. This has enabled us to become a partner of choice for organizations seeking digital services and solutions that contribute to the Kingdom’s readiness for the next generation of connectivity and digital technologies.”

He added: “Our MoU with Dammam Airports is a key milestone in our digital enablement journey. We will continue to utilize our capabilities and advanced infrastructure to deliver innovative digital solutions for vital sectors, particularly travel and aviation, while elevating traveler experience and operational efficiency.”

CEO of Dammam Airports, Eng. Mohammed Al-Hassany said the MoU marks a key step in Dammam Airports’ strategic objectives and its journey to develop its digital infrastructure. He added that the agreement strengthens the company’s ability to meet the evolving demands of a rapidly growing aviation sector, in line with the Aviation Programme of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Hassany added: “At Dammam Airports, we see digital transformation as a fundamental pillar for enhancing the traveler experience, improving operational efficiency, and raising service quality across our airports. By partnering with Zain KSA, we look forward to deploying smart solutions and an advanced digital infrastructure to build a more agile, innovative ecosystem that accommodates the needs of travelers, airlines, and operational partners. It will cement the position of Dammam Airports and its affiliated airports as modern gateways and increase the competitiveness of the Eastern Province. It also contributes to Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub connecting three continents.”