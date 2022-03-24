‘#YASHAIKHAAS’ video showcases how ‘Yas is Special’

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations has launched yet another viral marketing campaign, ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ with Bollywood’s most boundary-pushing star, Ranveer Singh, targeting consumers from India. Translating as ‘Yas Is Special’, the mesmerizing video follows Ranveer on an electrifying journey throughout Yas Island, showcasing the destination’s plethora of attractions, diversity of offerings and the warm Yas Island welcome.

An epic visual treat, the campaign draws the audience into Ranveer’s action-packed holiday to Yas Island as he visits the destination’s most iconic landmarks, from interacting with Batman at Warner Bros. World™️ Abu Dhabi, to chasing waves at Yas Waterworld, to riding the fastest rollercoster in the world at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Continuing the adventure, the film shows what an elevated holiday experience Yas Island can offer discerning travellers as Ranveer literally flies through the air at adventure hub CLYMB™️ Abu Dhabi.

The colourful modern Bollywood campaign is styled in the format of music video, with Ranveer singing and dancing his way across the island. Away from the high-speed adventures of driving racing cars on the Formula 1 track, Ranveer also has time to enjoy a shopping splurge at Yas Mall, dine at trendy restaurant Iris, summersaulting at Yas Marina Circuit, before squeezing in a round of golf at Yas Links.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, Yas Island said, “We are proud of our partnership with Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador as he exudes the dynamic attitude of Yas Island which we believe comes across in the ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ video. Our collaboration with Bollywood superstar, Ranveer Singh, enables us to highlight Yas Island as one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, full of vibrancy and non-stop energy. With its entertaining depiction of Yas Island’s award-wining theme-parks, record-breaking attractions and legendary hospitality across hotels, dining and retail, we hope this campaign inspires viewers to visit Yas Island with family and friends very soon, because Yas truly is Khaas, just like Ranveer Singh.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Ranveer Singh said, “Yas Island is such a spectacular destination and I had a great time shooting the video! I am delighted to be the destination’s brand ambassador and I hope vacationers get to enjoy Yas Island as I have. Whether you travel as a family, with your friends or a significant other, get ready for one of the most exhilarating trips, only at Yas Island.”

About Yas Island

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events… all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall, Yas Bay Waterfront - Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination featuring Pier71, a three-kilometre Boardwalk, and a variety of world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands. With ten hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the World's first Warner Bros. themed hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including MAD and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.