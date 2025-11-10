Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, has announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Concept Tower Real Estate Limited to open a Howard Johnson by Wyndham hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This signing marks the introduction of the Howard Johnson brand in Riyadh, reinforcing Wyndham’s commitment to expanding its midscale portfolio across the Kingdom.

The upcoming Howard Johnson by Wyndham Riyadh will be strategically located in the Al Nasiriyah area, close to the existing Ramada Riyadh King Fahd Road, and just a 15–20 minute drive from the prime Olaya district. This location provides guests with easy connectivity to the city’s business and commercial hubs, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers seeking comfortable and value-for-money accommodation near Riyadh’s center.

This signing aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a leading global tourism destination, targeting 100 million hotel guests annually. Riyadh, as the capital and economic hub, plays a central role in this growth story, driven by strong infrastructure development, increasing international visitation, and a growing domestic travel segment.

The new hotel represents a strategic partnership between Wyndham and Concept Tower Real Estate Limited, an existing franchise partner, to strengthen collaboration and explore further branding opportunities in the region, including potential future conversions.

“Riyadh is one of the most dynamic markets in Saudi Arabia and plays a key role in the Kingdom’s tourism and economic transformation. We are delighted to introduce the Howard Johnson brand to the city in partnership with Concept Tower Real Estate Limited. This signing reinforces our commitment to growing Wyndham’s midscale offering and supporting Vision 2030’s ambitious hospitality goals,” said Mohammad Has Hassan, Vice President, Development – Middle East, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel is envisioned as a flagship conversion asset for the Howard Johnson brand in the region, further strengthening Wyndham’s development pipeline in Saudi Arabia and complementing the company’s existing presence in major cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca, and Madinah.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts continues to play an active role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s growing tourism and hospitality sector. With a portfolio of trusted brands across key segments, the company remains committed to creating opportunities for local partners and delivering quality accommodation options to travelers from around the world.

