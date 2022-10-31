Riyadh, KSA – IBM announced today that Water Transmissions and Technologies company (WTTCO), the only water transmission company owned by the Saudi government selected IBM Consulting to automate more than 175 of its core business processes across domains, including finance, HR, supply chain, sales, and maintenance, allowing WTTCO to create intelligent workflows that are transparent and agile — delivering greater value to employees, suppliers, and customers.

Aligning with the Kingdom’s 2030 Vison, WTTCO aims to fuel its business strategy growth by innovating and automating its core business processes and accelerating its digital transformation journey.

In collaboration with IBM, the successful go-live for Water Transmissions and Technologies Company (WTTCO) was achieved in a record time of less than 6 months leveraging IBM Consulting’s expertise. With consistent, and standardized ways of working embedded in the centralized S/4HANA solutions, WTTCO has succeeded in dramatically improving efficiency, cutting costs, and boosting productivity.

Additionally, by using Data Driven Analytics, WTTCO’s performance reporting capabilities have been completely transformed. By having greater granularity in the business data, WTTCO decision-makers can get the insights needed to build more effective strategies, to guide the company towards success. WTTCO has also introduced SAP S/4HANA Fiori mobile technology, which provides an optimized, consistent user experience across desktop, laptop, mobile and tablet devices, enabling effective working both inside and outside the office.

As WTTCO’s transformation journey continues and with sustainability’s dramatic emergence onto the corporate’s agenda, IBM is working with WTTCO to implement SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Module (EHS) and governance, risk, and compliance module (GRC) which will empower WTTCO with a set of tools and processes for the company's environmental, and governance work and to create a more sustainable, and ethical future.

By implementing EHS, WTTCO will be able to record environmental related incidents / risks and take necessary corrective / preventive measures to minimize climate related risks. GRC provides them with a SoD framework that prioritize ethics, trust, transparency, and above all – accountability.

Dr. Tariq A. Alnaeem, CEO, WTTCO, said: "The company was established to develop water transport systems, strategic storage and lead the technical transformation of its core operations. Our partnership with IBM is fully geared towards these objectives. By leveraging the company's expertise and resources, we have taken another important step towards providing quality services that help to automate operations and increase operational efficiency, thereby directly contributing to reducing operational costs and ensuring business continuity. "

Dina Abo Onoq, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, KSA said “IBM believes that sustainable enterprises need to be responsible, equitable and viable to drive sustainability outcomes while expanding economic opportunities.” In addition she stated “Sustainability is very much embedded in IBM's DNA, and this has not only been reiterated over the years. By partnering with IBM, WTTCO is now better placed to enable new business models, drive social impact at scale and make a lasting, positive impact to inspire the world to work better.”

With significantly enhanced visibility of closely aligned processes, technology, and people, WTTCO is better positioned to meet the challenges of the present and take advantage of opportunities in the future.

About WTTCO

Water Transmission & Technologies Company (WTTCO) is a government owned company, that was established as the national water transmission entity in the kingdom, to fulfill the role of designing, building, developing, and operating of water transmission systems and storage.

Vision: A leading water transmission services company committed to stakeholders’ value creation

Mission: Develop high-quality infrastructure to ensure safe, continuous and 2 economically viable water supply, honor our values and preserve our environment

WTTCO covers the entire valu chain for water transmission and their ancillary activities

Projects Development – Procurement and development of water transmission, storage, and related systems

Engineering & Project Management – Design and develop engineering solutions. Management and supervision of different types of projects

Operation and Maintenance Project – O&M of water transmission, storage reservoirs. Water dispatch planning and operations.

Innovation & Technologies – Innovate and Implement a variety of digital solutions such as analytics tools and AI to enhance the reliability and the efficiency of our operations

Transmission Systems – 7 Transmission Systems

Network Length – 9,200 km

Capacity – 10 million Cubic Meter

Storage Tanks – 333 reservoirs

About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,800 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. For more information, visit www.ibm.com