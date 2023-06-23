Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, announced that its Risk to Resilience world tour– the world’s largest cybersecurity roadshow powered by AWS is enroute to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to empower enterprises in building up their defence capabilities and reimagine cybersecurity. The roadshow in Abu Dhabi took place at the Ferrari World and was supported by sponsors such as Mindware, Unicorp, Ingram Micro, GBM, Help AG and Starlink.



The event was marked by the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, who as a guest presenter shared invaluable insights into the digital transformation journey of the UAE and the remarkable evolution of the nation's cybersecurity defenses.



With a total of 100+ cities planned across the world, the roadshow is visiting 13 cities across the region. These include Tunis, Muscat, Rabat, Manama, Doha, Kuwait, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cairo, Amman, and Johannesburg.



"Cyber-attacks are a global risk, and the demand for a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy has become more critical than ever,” said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro. “At Trend Micro, our constant pursuit of innovation drives us to push the boundaries and protect the digital future of the communities we live in. The Risk to Resilience world tour serves as a testament to our commitment, and through this journey, we strive to equip organizations in the region with the resources necessary to combat modern threat actors most effectively and take the leap toward a more resilient security posture. As we navigate the digital age, our goal is to constantly set new benchmarks in cybersecurity.”



The tour brought together industry experts, leaders, and IT professionals to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and solutions in cybersecurity. Attendees gained valuable insights into emerging threats and knowledge to implement practical solutions to protect their businesses against modern threat actors.



According to Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity report for 2022: "Rethinking Tactics," the company’s security solutions blocked and detected over 870 million cyber threats in 2022 across the Middle East and Africa region. These figures emphasize the critical need for companies to recognize the severity of the increasing attack surface and take proactive measures to protect themselves from potential cyberattacks by remaining vigilant and adopting a robust, multi-layered cybersecurity approach.



The Risk to Resilience World Tour is covering a range of insightful topics to empower organizations and improve their cybersecurity integrity, enhance risk management, accelerate business resilience, make proactive risk-based decisions, emulate real-world success stories, bridge the skills gaps with intuitive tools and workflow automation, enhance visibility, reduce costs, improve security outcomes, and ease compliance obligations through consolidation.



About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fuelled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.



Media Contact:

Trendmicro@proglobal.ae

