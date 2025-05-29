Basra – Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering, has been awarded a series of decarbonisation contracts with a value of c.$100m for flare gas reduction and carbon efficiency project solutions across the largest oil fields in Iraq.

Wood will deliver brownfield engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and modifications solutions to enhance operational efficiency and minimise environmental impacts, in support of Iraq’s commitment to reduce gas flaring by 78% by the end of 2025.

Wood has a decades-long track record of providing decarbonisation solutions for major operators in Iraq and has implemented the country’s largest flare gas reduction programme to date.

Ellis Renforth, President of Operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa said: “We are working in partnership with our clients to achieve Iraq’s energy ambitions and deliver a sustainable energy future for the country. Wood Iraq has extensive knowledge of our clients' infrastructure, operations and goals, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and reduce the impact of gas flaring while maintaining critical production.”

The reimbursable contracts will be delivered by Wood’s team in Iraq and the UAE. Wood will recruit 60 new employees to support the successful delivery of these projects.

