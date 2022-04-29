Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched an exciting new route from Abu Dhabi to Salalah, Oman’s exotic tropical paradise. The new destination, in the southernmost region of Oman, provides affordable, hassle-free travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Oman with year-round travel opportunities to the sub-tropical paradise. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as AED 39*.

Salalah, most attractive during the wet and green Summer season between June and September, boasts outstanding natural beauty with rich wildlife unique to the region. Sitting on a long sandy beach, Salalah is close to both mountains and the desert, offering adventurous travellers ample opportunities for exploration. With a long history as a centre of frankincense, Salalah is a thriving historical centre with outstanding attractions that will ensure a wonderful travelling experience. Blessed with the famous warm Omani hospitality, Salalah offers unrivalled landscapes unlike elsewhere in the region with the sub-tropical magic of exotic fruit plantations and coconut palms.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Salalah is a unique travel destination with the best summer weather in the region and abundant wildlife. Travellers to Salalah will experience unmissable nature with a plethora of options for exploration along both the coastline and in the mountains. We are delighted at the variety of destinations in our expanding network with incredible historical and cultural experiences awaiting adventurous travellers in Salalah. We look forward to sharing our love of travel and seeing you on board our aircraft for more convenient, affordable travel soon.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi also provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Mattala (Sri Lanka), Muscat (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The ease of COVID-19 restrictions and the removal of PCR test requirements for vaccinated travellers has made travel simpler again allowing for more spontaneous travel opportunities.

The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Route Operating Days Sales start Flights start Fares from* Abu Dhabi - Salalah Monday & Friday On sale 29/04/2022 39 AED

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European airline which operates a fleet of 149 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

