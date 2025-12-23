Wide range of MG cars available, blending stylish design with cutting-edge technology and unbeatable levels of equipment

MG Motor has opened an exciting new chapter in its international success story, making its debut in Syria in partnership with its exclusive distributor British Heritage Group (BHG). This appointment by the British-born brand is the latest in MG’s ambitious regional retail network expansion strategy, taking its total number of markets in the region to 12.

Few car brands can match MG’s rich heritage. Since its founding in 1924, MG has been creating cars that people love. More than 100 years later, the brand stands as a global icon, revitalised and reimagined for a bold future, combining classic British design with cutting-edge technology and impressive levels of equipment, all at remarkably competitive prices. It’s no surprise then that the brand is currently one of the best-selling motoring brands in the Middle East, regularly breaking its own sales records while penetrating the top five of the GCC car sales charts.

Formed as a strategic joint venture between Ghreiwati, Altass, and Alton—three of Syria’s most established and respected automotive groups—British Heritage Group brings together decades of combined expertise across vehicle distribution, retail operations, market development, and aftersales excellence. Established to represent MG Motor in Syria, the group is mandated to introduce the brand in line with its British heritage, global standards, and long-term vision, while building a customer-centric, sustainable, and fully compliant automotive operation encompassing sales, aftersales, brand management, and network development.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, stated: “With the opening of the Syrian market, we are looking forward to making our range of highly popular cars accessible to as many customers as possible. This partnership will reshape the country’s automotive sector and bring a wealth of choice to new car buyers by combining MG's impressive reputation as one of the region's favourite car brands with the unrivalled expertise and experience of British Heritage Group.”

Customers in Syria will have access to MG’s great value range of stylish, impressively equipped and technologically advanced cars. At launch these will include the MG 3 compact hatchback, designed for everyday fun, the MG 5, which is perfect for daily use around town, and the sleek and stylish MG 7 sports sedan.

MG is particularly renowned for is popular SUV line-up. Customers in the country will be able to choose between the stylish MG ZS compact SUV, the feature-packed MG HS mid-size SUV, and the brand’s flagship SUV, the 7-seater MG RX9. All of which are backed up with a best-in-region manufacturer warranty of six years or 200,000km, providing ultimate peace of mind.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards, and achievements throughout the past 101 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Fortune 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

Press contacts

Assad Bassil

Performance Communications

Email : assad@performancecomms.com

Khalil Dagher

MG Motor Middle East

Email : khalil.dagher@smil.com