Airline ends the year as the first Gulf airline to be awarded the distinguished Seven-Star PLUS Safety Rating from Airline Ratings

Impressive haul of international honours reinforces airline's pivotal role in bringing visitors to Abu Dhabi to the world as passenger numbers exceed 20 million for first time

Abu Dhabi – UAE. Etihad Airways has enjoyed a golden year by collecting more than 25 prestigious international awards throughout 2025, with recognition spanning every aspect of the guest experience from cabin design to onboard catering, safety and operational excellence.

The airline crowned the year by becoming only the fourth airline globally, and the first in the region, to attain the Seven-Star Plus Safety Rating from Airline Ratings, the highest accolade in the internationally respected safety ranking system.

Earlier this month, Etihad secured three major global titles at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony in Bahrain. The airline won World's Leading Airline Customer Experience, World's Leading Airline Economy Class, and World's Leading Airline Lounge Business Class for the Premium Lounge at Zayed International Airport.

Etihad won big at the Middle East World Travel Awards in October scoring five regional victories. The carrier took home the titles for Middle East's Leading Airline in Customer Experience and Economy Class, along with recognition for the region's best Inflight Entertainment, Business Class Lounge, and Cabin Crew. The cabin crew award celebrated the dedication and professionalism of Etihad's frontline teams who deliver exceptional service on every flight.

APEX awarded Etihad Five Star Global Airline status for 2026, placing it among an elite group of airlines worldwide. The AirHelp Score 2025 ranked Etihad second globally with an exceptional 8.07 out of 10, marking a remarkable nine-place jump year-on-year. The ranking, based on punctuality, customer satisfaction and claims processing across more than 60 countries, recognised Etihad's operational excellence during a period of rapid growth.

Airline Ratings placed Etihad among the top five Safest Full-Service Airlines in the World, while Airline Economics crowned it Aviation 100 MAE Airline of the Year 2025 at Growth Frontiers Dubai.

Investment Driving Excellence

This recognition comes as Etihad continues to invest billions in enhancing the customer experience across its entire operation. The airline's commitment to continuous improvement has driven Net Promoter Score increases for three consecutive years, reflecting growing guest satisfaction and loyalty.

Product innovations in 2025 include the introduction of the game-changing Airbus A321LR, bringing the luxury of lie-flat seating and premium service to mid-range routes. The airline's renowned A380 aircraft continues to feature The Residence, the only three-room suite in commercial aviation, offering an unparalleled level of luxury for discerning travellers.

Operating from Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, recognised as one of the world's finest airport facilities, Etihad provides guests with a seamless journey from check-in through to boarding, with world-class lounges and state-of-the-art terminal amenities enhancing the travel experience.

Excellence in Every Cabin

Skytrax honoured Etihad with Best First Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East, recognising the airline's commitment to culinary excellence at 40,000 feet. Business Traveller Middle East presented awards for Best Cabin Crew and Best Economy Class, further acknowledging Etihad's dedication to service across all travel classes.

APEX Future Travel Experience EMEA presented Etihad with the Best in Seat Comfort Award in the Middle East, while The Design Air named the carrier Design Airline of the Year Middle East, celebrating the airline's distinctive approach to interior design.

Etihad's commitment to thoughtful design earned multiple accolades for its amenity kits and cabin products. PAX International Awards recognised both the Warner Bros. Superheroes children's amenity kit and the airline's Cabin Interiors in the Middle East category. TravelPlus Awards also honoured the Warner Bros. Superheroes children's amenity kit for passengers over six years old.

The Onboard Hospitality Awards presented gold recognition for Etihad's limited-edition First Class amenity kits, featuring a design inspired by the airline's original livery to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The awards also recognised the airline's innovative Economy Self Securing Blanket and Large Pillow, which enhance passenger comfort on long-haul flights.

Operational and Business Excellence

The Aviation Business Middle East Awards recognised Etihad's Customer Experience Initiative of the Year, while the DRI ASEAN Awards honoured the airline as Best Business Continuity Management Organisation of the Year for the GCC region, acknowledging its robust operational planning and resilience.

Etihad's cargo division secured the Customer Centricity in B2B award for the Middle East region at the Customer Centricity World Series. The STAT Times International Awards for Air Cargo Excellence recognised the division with two honours: Logistics Middle East's Air Cargo Operator of the Year and the Innovative Logistics Solutions in Air Cargo Award.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "Winning over 25 international awards in a single year is extraordinary recognition of our entire Etihad family's passion and commitment to excellence. From the World Travel Awards to APEX Five Star status, from Skytrax to AirHelp's global rankings, these honours reflect our dedication to delivering exceptional experiences across every cabin, every route and every part of our guests' journeys.

"What makes this recognition even more special is that we achieved it during our most ambitious growth year ever. Our people have continued raising the bar for customer service, safety and operational excellence while expanding our network, welcoming millions more guests, and bringing the world to Abu Dhabi.

"These awards belong to every member of our team, from our award-winning cabin crew to our pilots, engineers, ground staff and support teams. Their passion for hospitality and commitment to our guests is what sets Etihad apart and drives us forward as we continue our growth to become the airline everyone wants to fly."

2025 Awards Summary

Seven-Star PLUS Safety Rating from Airline Ratings

World's Leading Airline Customer Experience – World Travel Awards

World's Leading Airline Economy Class – World Travel Awards

World's Leading Airline Lounge Business Class – World Travel Awards

Middle East's Leading Airline Customer Experience – Middle East World Travel Awards

Middle East's Leading Airline Economy Class – Middle East World Travel Awards

Middle East's Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment – Middle East World Travel Awards

Middle East's Leading Airline Business Class Lounge – Middle East World Travel Awards

Middle East's Leading Airline Cabin Crew – Middle East World Travel Awards

Five Star Global Airline Status for 2026 – APEX

Second Place Globally, AirHelp Score 2025 (8.07/10) – AirHelp

5th Safest Full-Service Airline in the World – Airline Ratings

Aviation 100 MAE Airline of the Year 2025 – Airline Economics

Best First Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East – Skytrax

Best Cabin Crew – Business Traveller Middle East

Best Economy Class – Business Traveller Middle East

Best in Seat Comfort Award in the Middle East – APEX Future Travel Experience EMEA

Design Airline of the Year Middle East – The Design Air

Warner Bros. Superheroes Children's Amenity Kit – PAX International Awards

Cabin Interiors in the Middle East – PAX International Awards

Warner Bros. Superheroes Children's Amenity Kit (passengers over six years) – TravelPlus Awards

Limited-Edition First Class Amenity Kits (Gold) – Onboard Hospitality Awards

Economy Self Securing Blanket and Large Pillow – Onboard Hospitality Awards

Customer Experience Initiative of the Year – Aviation Business Middle East Awards

Best Business Continuity Management Organisation of the Year (GCC) – DRI ASEAN Awards

Customer Centricity in B2B (Middle East) – Customer Centricity World Series

Logistics Middle East's Air Cargo Operator of the Year – STAT Times International Awards

Innovative Logistics Solutions in Air Cargo Award – STAT Times International Awards

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae