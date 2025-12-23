Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has expanded its collaboration with UUDS AERO as the company grows its footprint with two new Code F plots capable of accommodating independently three wide-body aircraft for cabin completion and retrofit. The expansion reflects UUDS’s continued commitment to serving the region’s growing aerospace market and reinforces MBRAH’s mission to support the next phase of industry innovation.

As part of this growth, MBR Aerospace Hub will develop a 40,000 sqm Cabin Excellence Center within the Airline Manufacturing and Supply Chain Zone, marking the first facility of its kind in the region. The centre will further enabling Dubai’s emergence as a global aerospace hub.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBR Aerospace Hub said: “Our partnership with UUDS AERO continues to evolve in line with our vision to build a fully integrated, world-class aerospace ecosystem in Dubai. The launch of the Cabin Excellence Center marks a significant milestone for the region, creating new industrial capabilities while supporting engineering, manufacturing, and cabin innovation ecosystems. As Dubai strengthens its position as an aviation capital, we remain committed to enabling global players to grow and thrive within our platform.”

On his part, Gilles Negre, Founder and Chairman of UUDS AERO commented: “We are proud to expand our presence at MBRAH as we scale our operations to meet increasing regional and global demand. The new plots and the upcoming Cabin Excellence Center will enhance our ability to deliver advanced cabin completion, modification, and eco-efficient solutions. Dubai South’s vision, connectivity, and integrated ecosystem make it the ideal location for us to innovate and contribute to the future of aerospace.”

UUDS AERO is a fully integrated cabin completion and modification service centre with all key certifications from the EASA and GCAA. The company provides design, certification, manufacturing, maintenance, and implementation of aircraft services, innovation and technology solutions, and eco-friendly solutions with the assessment of environmental impacts.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.