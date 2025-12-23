Dubai, UAE — Lynk & Co has officially launched in the UAE with a bold, large-scale lifestyle brand experience at the Dubai Autodrome, redefining the traditional automotive debut.

Moving beyond a conventional brand launch, the brand introduced itself through an immersive, performance-driven test-drive event that blended motorsport, design, and community to express Lynk & Co’s identity as a global new premium brand shaped by lifestyle experiences.

Who We Are – A New Kind of Automotive Brand

Founded in October 2016 as a global premium brand, committed to delivering high-value offerings by leveraging world-class design, technology, manufacturing, and sales capabilities, and focused on creating an entirely new ownership experience that is truly more than a car.

Rooted in European design, advanced technology, and a community-first mindset, the brand delivers high-quality, premium vehicles guided by its philosophy: Born Global, Open and Connected.

Globally, the brand has built a strong presence across Europe and Asia, and its arrival in the UAE signals a strategic expansion into the Middle East, one of the world’s most dynamic automotive markets.

Lynk & Co speaks to a new audience: urban, design conscious, digitally connected individuals who value experience as much as performance. The brand’s mission is clear—to make mobility more human, more sustainable, while creating products for youthful urbanites seeking a more personal and premium lifestyle expression.

The Event – Where Performance Met Lifestyle

The UAE launch event delivered an adrenaline-charged experience centered around performance, precision, and speed. Guests were invited onto a professional racing circuit to drive firsthand Lynk & Co vehicles in real driving conditions, transforming the launch into a hands-on brand experience.

A major highlight was the participation of Yann Ehrlacher—Lynk & Co Cyan Racing driver and multiple-time World Touring Car Champion, alongside two fellow racing champions. Together, they demonstrated the dynamic capabilities and motorsport DNA of the Lynk & Co 03+, reinforcing the brand’s strong racing pedigree and engineering credibility.

Set against the high-energy backdrop of the Dubai Autodrome, the event combined track action, curated lifestyle spaces, and immersive brand storytelling. It captured the essence of Lynk & Co as a brand built around experience rather than tradition, and defined by Personal, Open, and Connected values focused on community and belonging.

Design & Brand Philosophy – European Thinking, Global Impact

As part of the launch, Simon Lamarre, Head of Brand Experience Design, and Ola Ingvarsson, Chief Designer Brand, from the Lynk & Co European Design Center, presented the brand’s design philosophy and creative vision to a captivated crowd.

They emphasized how Lynk & Co harmonizes bold expression with functional simplicity, blending clean European design lines with Eastern philosophy to create a distinctive visual identity and user-centric interiors. The presentation showcased the brand’s exterior design language, material innovation, and interior ergonomics, while illustrating how global design thinking is carefully adapted to meet the expectations of regional markets such as the UAE.

For Lynk & Co, design goes beyond aesthetics; it is about creating vehicles that feel intuitive, personal, and seamlessly connected to everyday life, guided by its product philosophy of high aesthetic appeal, performance, safety standards, technology, and quality.

Dynamic Product Line‑Up on Display

The launch showcased Lynk & Co’s diverse product range available in the UAE, including the 01, 03, 03+, 05, 06, and 09. Together, these models highlighted the brand’s versatility across performance, comfort, and everyday usability.

Each model embodies Lynk & Co’s core DNA, combining expressive design with advanced safety and connectivity technologies to deliver a premium yet approachable driving experience, that reinforces the brand’s positioning as a global new premium brand.

Lynk & Co 900 – An Exclusive First Look

Emerging from behind a velvet curtain, Lynk & Co revealed an exclusive preview of the 900, its full-size flagship SUV, engineered with the Middle East in mind. Optimized for the Middle East, the 900 delivers peak performance in extreme heat. Designed for demanding conditions, this upgrade enhances air-conditioning efficiency and strengthens thermal management stability.

While not yet officially launched, the Lynk & Co 900 signals what lies ahead for the brand, combining elevated comfort with forward-thinking innovation and seamless lifestyle integration.

Lynk & Co in the UAE – A New Premium Mobility Experience

With its UAE launch, Lynk & Co introduces a new kind of premium mobility, uniting power and precision, form, function and lifestyle into a cohesive experience.

The brand’s offering in the UAE goes beyond vehicles, delivering a fresh approach to how people interact with cars, brands, and communities, rooted in the brand vision of “Changing Mobility Forever.” By focusing on experience and connection, Lynk & Co is set to redefine what premium mobility means for local users.

This launch is only the beginning. Lynk & Co arrives in the UAE not to follow the market, but to reshape it.

