Automechanika Dubai 2025 welcomed a 6.4% year-on-year increase in visitors with 50,408 visitors from 162 countries, underscoring the event's position as the region’s leading automotive aftermarket hub

Strategic relocation to Dubai Exhibition Centre and announcement of new dates in 2026 mark a transformative new chapter, expanding scale and elevating the future of Automechanika Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai 2025, the largest international trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry in the Middle East and Africa, concluded last week at Dubai World Trade Centre, following its most globally diverse and influential edition to date.

Welcoming 50,408 visitors from 162 countries, denoting a visitor increase of 6.4%, the record numbers reflect strong year-on-year growth, reinforcing Dubai’s strategic role as a global gateway for the automotive aftermarket. The top visiting countries included Saudi Arabia, Iran, India, China, and Iraq.

With over 2,273 exhibitors representing 63 countries showcased across 20 halls, this year’s edition highlighted the innovation, transformation, and commercial momentum shaping the future of mobility.

The three-day event, officially opened by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, welcomed industry leaders, policymakers, OEMs, distributors, and innovators to explore the sector’s most pressing opportunities and challenges. The exhibition hosted an expanded programme of conferences and technical sessions, including the Automechanika Academy, Innovation4Mobility, AfriConnections, Modern Workshop, Pitstop Challenge, LABX Conference, Fleet FWD, and Region Focus – Made in GCC.

Highlights included a keynote by Eng. Mozza Al Nuaimi, Engineering Expert – Water, Electricity and Renewable Energy Sector, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure – UAE, delivering an address titled: Energy efficiency and smart infrastructure: Enabling a sustainable mobility ecosystem in the UAE.

H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), underscored the importance of a borderless aftermarket economy and noted that, when fully integrated under the AfCFTA, it will support thousands of SMEs, generate skilled jobs, and increase Africa's competitiveness in the global automotive aftermarket.

As part of the AfriConnections conference, Themba Khumalo, Principal Advisor to the Secretary General, AfCFTA, further underscored the body's transformative impact on reducing trade barriers and fostering an integrated market.

In the Modern Workshop feature, Sandile Mtshali, Training Manager, Nissan Motor Corporation, showcased the strategies to upskill technicians, attract young talent, and build a resilient workforce

ready for tomorrow’s automotive technologies in the session, Future-proofing workshop talent: Attracting, training & retaining the next-gen

garage workforce in a digital age.

In total, Automechanika Dubai welcomed 192 speakers, up from 120 last year, who delivered 102 sessions, underscoring the event's position as a leading knowledge platform.

The milestone fifth edition of the Automechanika Dubai Awards also took place. It celebrated rising talent, women leaders, service excellence, and innovation shaping the region’s automotive aftermarket, as well as global best practices and regional excellence across 15 categories. Retired Major General Mohammed Alzafeen Almuhairi received the Special Recognition Award, honouring his extraordinary contributions to road safety, accident reconstruction, and traffic engineering in the UAE.

The Automechanika Lovers feature, a loyalty program by Messe Frankfurt that honours long-term, dedicated exhibitors across global Automechanika events, hosted nine gold members at the Dubai event. They included CORAM Srl, DUBHE SRL, Euroricambi SpA, Stanley Trading L.L.C, LIQUI MOLY GmbH, Dana Investment GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, BPW Bergische Achsen KG, and Hella Gutmann Solutions GmbH.

Tommy Le, Show Manager of Automechanika Dubai at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “This year’s edition has set a new benchmark for Automechanika Dubai in terms of scale, international participation and industry relevance.

“The enthusiasm, innovation and global collaboration we witnessed demonstrate the sector’s readiness to embrace transformation, from electrification and AI-driven diagnostics to regional manufacturing and digital mobility solutions. We are proud to provide a platform where the world’s aftermarket community can exchange knowledge, unlock opportunities and shape the future of mobility together.”

Looking ahead, Automechanika Dubai is preparing for a pivotal new chapter as it relocates to the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City in 2026. This strategic move reflects growing exhibitor and visitor demand and aligns with the ambitions of Dubai’s D33 Agenda, which positions mobility as a key pillar of economic growth.

With exhibition capacity set to increase from 120,000 sqm to 180,000 sqm by 2031, DEC will enable further expansion of product sections, international pavilions, and next-generation mobility showcases, supported by modern, flexible architecture designed for seamless large-scale events.

In addition to the new venue, new dates, 10–12 November, further enhance long-term planning for global participants. The expanded capacity at DEC will support the continued growth of Automechanika Dubai’s flagship knowledge and feature programmes, cementing its position as the region’s definitive platform for aftermarket innovation, insight and industry advancement.

The new venue also significantly elevates the visitor and exhibitor journey. Expo City’s technologically advanced environment provides a dynamic setting for business engagement beyond the exhibition halls. Prioritising accessibility and sustainability, the district offers a car-free interior, eco-friendly mobility solutions, and excellent connectivity via Dubai Metro and major road networks, underscoring Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s commitment to responsible and inclusive event delivery.

“Our move to the Dubai Exhibition Centre marks a new milestone for Automechanika Dubai. As the industry evolves at unprecedented speed, DEC provides the scale, flexibility and innovation required to support the next decade of growth,” said Le.

“This venue will allow us to deliver an even richer experience for exhibitors and visitors, expand our product and feature offerings, and attract new global audiences, ensuring the future of Automechanika Dubai is bigger, more dynamic and more ambitious,” he concluded.

Automechanika Dubai 2026 will take place from 10 to 12 November at the Dubai Exhibition Centre

