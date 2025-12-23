United Arab Emirates: Lilly, a leading medicine company, has reached more than 3,000 UAE residents and visitors through a nationwide obesity awareness roadshow, bringing critical information about obesity closer to communities and supporting the UAE’s wider healthcare ambitions.

The Lilly Obesity Roadshow made appearances in key healthcare facilities and popular community venues across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, from 19 September to 16 December 2025, educating public on obesity classifications, risks and holistic management pathways while encouraging proactive healthcare. Through expert-led engagements and interactive wellness touchpoints, participants gained a clearer view of their health status and learned how timely action against obesity could help improve long-term health outcomes.

“Lilly’s mission to improve health outcomes for communities worldwide is deeply aligned with the UAE’s national vision of fostering a healthier, more resilient society,” said Amr Saeed, Executive Director for Diabetes and Obesity, Lilly. “While often misunderstood as a poor lifestyle choice, obesity is a complex, chronic disease linked to over 200 serious health complications[1], placing a heavy toll on individuals, families, and healthcare systems. With the Obesity Roadshow, we reaffirm our commitment to transforming how obesity is understood and managed. By bringing trusted, science-based information directly to people in malls, community spaces, and healthcare settings, we are empowering the community with a deeper awareness of their health and information on the support available.”

In Abu Dhabi, the campaign was supported by Abu Dhabi Public Health Center. Bolstered by influencer collaborations, the campaign reached an additional online population of more than 400,000 people.

In addition to cutting-edge health equipment that measured an individual’s body-mass index (BMI), the activation also featured an AI-enabled simulator that revealed the projected image of the visitor at their ideal weight. A nutritionist was also available on-ground to provide expert guidance around the findings. The activation took place across multiple locations in the UAE, including Yas Mall, Marsana Mangrove Beach, Healthpoint Hospital and Reem Hospital, as well as Mall of the Emirates, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) Walk and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital. In Abu Dhabi, the initiative was further amplified through participation of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s Festival of Health, alongside activations in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA).

The Lilly Obesity Roadshow builds on Lilly’s longstanding leadership in advancing holistic care for people living with chronic conditions, ensuring they have access to trusted knowledge, innovative solutions and supportive environments that enable healthier futures

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable.

