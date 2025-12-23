Dubai, UAE: Nomura today announced the opening of their new premises in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA).

Leveraging the International Wealth Management expertise of Nomura Singapore Limited, the Dubai office launched in 2023 to expand Nomura’s wealth management client franchise in the Middle East. This strategy, coupled with the hiring of senior, experienced relationship managers, has led to the successful expansion of the business.

While the initial focus was on building a platform for the South Asian diaspora in the MEASA region, the firm will target sustainable growth of the franchise by expanding client coverage to local high net worth clients, single family offices and external asset managers in the UAE and other GCC countries.

This announcement also reinforces DIFC’s commitment to providing Nomura and other businesses with a favourable environment to continuously drive economic growth, both in Dubai and across the region.

Commenting on the new office opening Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said: “Nomura’s expansion within DIFC reflects both the strength of their regional growth story, century-long expertise that is valued by clients, and the depth of opportunity Dubai offers global firms. As the leading global financial hub in MEASA, DIFC provides the ideal platform for international institutions to strengthen their operations and capture new regional opportunities. We are pleased to see Nomura deepen its presence in the Centre, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global destination for capital and talent and a preferred base for the world’s most respected financial institutions.”

Ravi Raju, Head of International Wealth Management, Nomura, said: “DIFC has long established itself as a key international financial centre. At Nomura, we have seen high growth with our on-the-ground presence here in a short span of time. This move into a larger space will allow us to cater to our expanding team in Dubai and to better serve our growing client franchise in this region.”

About Nomura

Nomura is a financial services group with an integrated global. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking) and Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.8bn and an estimated GDP of USD 11.2trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 48,000 professionals working across over 8,000 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

